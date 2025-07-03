Tech layoffs continue in 2025: Microsoft, Amazon, Intel slash over 1 lakh jobs worldwide More than 1 lakh jobs have been lost in the global tech sector in 2025, with major players like Microsoft, Intel, IBM, Amazon, and Google trimming their workforce amid economic challenges, AI-led restructuring, and shifting priorities.

The tech industry continues to face a turbulent 2025, with more than 1 lakh job cuts worldwide. Several leading tech players like Microsoft, IBM, Google, Intel, Amazon, Meta and Infosys are letting go of employees as they restructure operations around AI, automation, and cost optimisation.

Microsoft: 9,100 Jobs cut, gaming division hit hard

Microsoft has announced 9,100 job cuts, mostly impacting the Xbox and gaming teams. This adds to earlier layoffs across Azure, HoloLens, and Activision Blizzard. Some affected employees reported sudden deactivation of accounts and no severance benefits.

Intel restructures: 20 per cent workforce at risk

Under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel is preparing to lay off 20% of its global staff. Initial cuts include 107 jobs in Santa Clara and the closure of its auto-chip unit in Germany. Senior engineers, chip designers, and cloud architects are among those affected.

Amazon's fourth layoff round targets the books division

Amazon has cut jobs in its Books, Kindle, and Goodreads teams, with 14,000 managerial roles under review for future reduction. Other impacted areas include devices, podcasts, and communications.

IBM automates HR, lays off 8000 employees

IBM has let go of 8,000 workers, with most layoffs concentrated in HR. The company is replacing routine tasks with AI systems, signalling a deeper move into automation.

Google, Infosys, Meta join the wave

Google laid off hundreds in its Platforms and Devices unit. Infosys removed 240 freshers over failed assessments. Meta began the year with 3,600 job cuts and downsized its Reality Labs team.

Startups and others follow suit

Other companies contributing to the 2025 layoff trend include Automattic, HP, TikTok, Ola Electric, Blue Origin, Siemens, Match Group, and Salesforce, each citing cost-efficiency or AI transition as reasons.

AI and restructuring drive the job losses

High inflation, weak demand, and AI adoption are driving job cuts, even as tech firms ramp up hiring in AI-specific roles. The industry is shifting focus from manpower to lean, AI-augmented operations, changing the nature of tech employment globally.