Honor returns with new smartphone after a year, key specifications revealed ahead of its launch The Honor X9c 5G is set to feature SGS drop resistance certification along with an IP65M-rated design, ensuring it is both dustproof and resistant to water from all angles.

New Delhi:

Honor is set to launch a new device in India, marking its return after a year-long hiatus. The upcoming Honor X9c will take the place of the Honor X9b, which was released in February of last year. Much like its predecessor, this new smartphone boasts an unbreakable design. The Amazon microsite for the Indian version of the Honor X9c 5G reveals that it will come with SGS drop resistance certification and an IP65M-rated build, ensuring both dust and 360-degree water resistance. Here are all the details you need on the Honor X9c.

Honor X9c 5G India launch date and availability

Honor has announced that the Honor X9c 5G will be launched in India on July 7. It will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon starting July 12. Customers can choose between the Jade Cyan and Titanium Black colour options. According to the press release, the phone will feature an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

Honor X9c 5G specifications

Similar to its global counterpart, the Honor X9c 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The device will run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0, which includes the Magic Portal feature that supports cross-app functionality. Additionally, it will boast AI-driven tools like AI Motion Sensing and AI Erase.

In terms of photography, the Honor X9c 5G will arrive with a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor, featuring an f/1.7 aperture and offering up to 3x lossless zoom, along with both optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS). The smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a remarkable 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It will also have TÜV Rheinland certifications for flicker-free performance and low blue light standards.

Measuring just 7.98mm in thickness and weighing 189g, the smartphone will be powered by a robust 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting speedy 66W wired fast charging.

