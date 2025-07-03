Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL users can now use any network in select areas of Himachal Pradesh The government has activated the facility for a limited time in response to the recent cloudburst incident in the hilly state.

New Delhi:

The government, through the Department of Telecom, has permitted users of Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL to access each other’s networks in Himachal Pradesh. This decision comes in response to the recent cloudbursts and flash floods that affected Tehsil Thunag in District Mandi on June 30 and July 1, 2025. All telecom service providers, including Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL, are instructed to immediately activate Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) in Tehsil Thunag of Mandi District, HP LSA. This arrangement will remain in effect until 23:59 on July 11, 2025, or until further notice, whichever comes first. Additionally, this ICR facility will extend to all roaming users in Thunag Tehsil.

What is Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR)

In simple terms, Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) allows users to connect to different networks when their own service provider's coverage is weak or unavailable. For instance, if a Jio user experiences poor signal strength, they can easily switch to a nearby Airtel or BSNL tower, which is being supported by the government.

The recent decision has been made in line with clause 29.6 of the Unified Licence, as well as the guidelines outlined in SOP-2020 for addressing disaster situations.

Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility for Digital Bharat Nidhi 4G sites

The government has also introduced the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility for 4G mobile sites, which are financed by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). This initiative allows users from various networks to access 4G services through a single tower supported by the DBN. By enabling telecommunications service providers (TSPs) to share the infrastructure at these government-funded towers, customers with different network providers can enjoy 4G connectivity from the same source.

This collaborative approach not only minimises the need for multiple towers for each operator but also leads to fewer installations overall, streamlining the deployment of mobile services.

