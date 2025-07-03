Is your account hacked? Try these free tools to find out instantly Cybercrimes are on the rise every day, and many users may not even realise that their passwords have been compromised online. These tools can assist you in checking the strength and security of your passwords.

New Delhi:

The prevalence of cyber fraud has skyrocketed, with fraudsters constantly finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting users. To protect yourself, it's crucial to maintain strong passwords for your email and social media accounts. Have you taken the time to check if your accounts have been compromised? Today, we’re sharing four tools that will help you quickly determine whether your account has been hacked.

Google Password Checkup

If you’ve ever saved a password in Chrome or your Google Account, this tool will notify you if that password has been leaked or deemed weak.

The system provides real-time alerts to keep you informed about any security concerns. It has the ability to identify weak or reused passwords, ensuring that your accounts are protected. Additionally, it operates automatically in the background, allowing you to focus on other tasks without interruption.

Google One Dark Web Report

This tool scans the dark web for your personal information, such as your email address, phone number, or passwords.

The service searches through dark web forums and databases to keep you informed about potential threats. It monitors various personal information, including everything from your email to your mobile number. To use this service, you will need a Google One subscription, which is also available as a trial.

Apple iCloud Keychain Password Monitoring

For iPhone or Mac users, this feature keeps an eye on your saved passwords and alerts you if any of them have been compromised.

The application is compatible with both iOS and macOS, making it accessible across different devices. It has the ability to detect weak, reused, or leaked passwords, ensuring that your accounts remain secure. Additionally, it suggests stronger password alternatives, helping you create more robust security for your online presence.

Protecting Yourself from Hacking

To enhance your online security, it's important to create strong and unique passwords for each of your accounts. Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of protection, making it harder for unauthorised users to gain access. Regularly reviewing your login history and the devices connected to your accounts can help identify any suspicious activity.

If you notice anything unusual, be sure to change your passwords for associated websites and apps as necessary. Additionally, keeping your recovery email and phone number updated ensures you can easily regain access if needed. Finally, make sure that your passwords are at least 12 characters long to strengthen their security.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 3: Get free characters without diamonds, redeem these new codes