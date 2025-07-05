BSNL brings Yatra SIM under Rs 200 for Amarnath pilgrims to ensure smooth connectivity BSNL has introduced a dedicated Yatra SIM card for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims which will cost Rs 196 and will be valid for 15 days. This SIM will enable smooth 4G connectivity for those who are on their pilgrimage route, as the other private telecom operators do not work here.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL), a state-owned telecom operator, has reportedly introduced a special Yatra SIM card for pilgrims who are making their way to the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025. This initiative from the operators has been made to help the devotees remain connected with their loved ones without paying much for the recharge plans.

The new recharge plan costs Rs 196 and will be valid for 15 days, offering 4G connectivity to the users along with unlimited calls and unlimited data for 15 days.

Where to buy the Yatra SIM

Pilgrims can easily purchase the BSNL Yatra SIM at multiple locations along their route to Amarnath. Here is the list of places from which the pilgrims might get their 15-day SIM card:

Lakhanpur Pahalgam Baltal Chandrakot Bhagwati Nagar

These are some of the prominent checkpoints where the pilgrims will either start or halt during their sacred journey in Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra.

Required documents for purchase

To activate the SIM, users will be in need to complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) using:

A valid Aadhar card or government ID

The Shri Amarnath Yatra slip

Once the verification is done, BSNL will further provide an active 4G SIM with immediate connectivity.

Why does only BSNL work on the Yatra route?

Due to the sensitive nature of the Amarnath Yatra region, only BSNL has the permission to install telecom towers along the route. No private operators have coverage in this area, which means:

Only BSNL’s Yatra SIM or the postpaid SIMs will work in the region Prepaid SIMs from the other states will not function in the Jammu and Kashmir region This makes the BSNL Yatra SIM an important tool for communication throughout the journey.

Travel, safety and connectivity: All in one

BSNL has ensured that the huge number of pilgrims who are travelling to Baba Barfani are not just spiritually fulfilled but also digitally connected, and they will be connectivity even in the remote mountain paths.