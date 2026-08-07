Iran's President met Mojtaba Khamenei in car's back seat in darkness; wasn't sure if it was him: Report

Tehran:

While clouds of uncertainty continues over Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian met the Supreme Leader at a secret location in Tehran for only a few minutes and that too in complete darkness where he could not see him. This has once again fuelled speculations over Khamenei's condition, as US President Donald Trump had earlier claimed that the Supreme Leader had been seriously wounded in the American strikes.

According to a report by Iran International, Pezeshkian met Khamenei in a "dark, tinted-window car" where a man presented him as the Supreme Leader. However, it seems that Pezeshkian was not entirely convinced with that and asked the man if he was really Khamenei.

The report is entirely different to what Pezeshkian claimed earlier when he said he met Khamenei in May for two-and-a-half hours and the interaction was held "in a cordial atmosphere".

Iran International, citing sources, said the meeting was arranged between Pezeshkian and Khamenei after the former threatened to resign. However, Pezeshkian was told that he won't meet Khamenei at his usual residence but in an undisclosed location in the capital city of Tehran.

Dark, tinted windows; back seat

Once Pezeshkian arrived at the location, he was made to sit on the back of a commercial car that had dark and tinted windows. Khamenei was already waiting in that car but Pezeshkian couldn't see him. Further, no handshakes were permitted and Pezeshkian later asked if the person was really the Supreme Leader.

Iran International, citing individuals in the President's office, said Pezeshkian was left "humiliated" by the treatment. He later asked if a second meeting could take place, but the request has been denied so far.

The report falls in line with Pezeshkian's recent remarks after he said that communication with Khamenei has become extremely difficult. "It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue," he said earlier this week.

No clarity over Khamenei's health

Ever since the conflict began, Khamenei has remained underground. He didn't even attend the funeral of his predecessor and father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, even as his three brothers were present. Amidst this, Trump earlier claimed that Khamenei has suffered serious injuries and he is "90 per cent gone".

"They have no navy, they have no air force, it's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone, their leaders have all been killed, their best leaders have been killed," Trump told Fox News in July.

Now, the Iran International report has further fuelled the speculations regarding Khamenei's health and his whereabouts and left one to ponder if the Supreme Leader is actually taking the country's decisions or not.

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