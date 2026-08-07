Trump hints at resolution with Iran, says war to 'end pretty soon'; denies report of munitions shortage

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that the conflict with Iran, which began on February 28, will likely end "pretty soon" as he believes that the Islamic Republic would not be able to "go much longer". However, he reiterated that Tehran could not be allow to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The 80-year-old Republican leader was briefing the media at the Oval Office of White House.

According to Trump, if Iran is allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, then it would "catastrophic" and the entire world would get "blown up". He also hoped that the negotiations over Strait of Hormuz would be positive with Iran, while lauding the Naval blockade and explaining how it helped in controlling the critical waterway.

"We will see those days pretty soon again, based on everything I see, as soon as the war ends. And I think the war's got to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer," Trump told reporters.

"It (Hormuz) is sort of open right now. We have a thing called the blockade headed up by the US Navy, and we control it. But they can always shoot something or drop a mine... if you have one mine sitting out there, you sort of mess things up because people don't want to take their billion-dollar boats and accidentally get hit by a mine," he added.

Trump's remarks as a US media report claimed that the American forces are dealing with munitions shortages and the president has demanded a answer from War Secretary Pete Hegseth. Citing two unidentified sources, the report by The Washington Post said that Trump told Hegseth that he thought the munitions issue "had been fixed".

However, Trump has also dismissed the report, describing it as fake and a rumour, and also criticising The Washington Post. He also said he is "extremely happy" with what Hegseth is doing, calling him a "highly respected" person who is respected within the military.

"This rumor was started by The Washington ComPost, one of the worst Media Outlets in the business, despite our telling them their story is completely FALSE. In actuality, I really believe their fake “reporting” is treasonous!" he said on Truth Social.

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