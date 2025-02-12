Paytm brings quick, secure parking payments to Surajkund Mela 2025: How will it help?

Follow us on Image Source : PAYTM Paytm

Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company, has deployed its advanced payment solutions at the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, happening from February 7 to 23, 2025, in Faridabad, Haryana. By introducing all-in-one card machines and its pioneering QR codes at parking sites, Paytm ensures visitors enjoy a smooth, cashless payment experience.

Quick, secure and hassle-free payments

Paytm’s solution allows visitors to make quick payments through multiple digital methods, including Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, Rupay Credit Card on UPI, and standard credit cards. This eliminates the need for cash transactions, streamlining the parking experience and enhancing the event atmosphere. With real-time audio alerts upon payment completion, the process becomes more efficient, reducing congestion at parking exits.

Enhancing the visitor experience at Surajkund Mela

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is renowned for showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, handicrafts, and handlooms. By integrating Paytm’s digital payment solutions, visitors can enjoy the vibrant cultural offerings without worrying about parking hassles. The easy-to-use payment methods allow seamless entry and exit from the parking areas.

A statement from Paytm’s spokesperson

A Paytm spokesperson shared, “We are excited to offer our innovative payment solutions at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela. Our goal is to provide visitors with a seamless, hassle-free parking experience while helping decongest parking exits and reduce the efforts involved in cash management.”

Paytm’s expanding global footprint

Paytm continues to simplify everyday payments through UPI, UPI Lite for small-value transactions, and the auto-pay feature. In addition to its domestic offerings, Paytm now supports international UPI payments in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

