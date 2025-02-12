Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Apple set to unveil iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air and more: Big announcements coming soon

Apple is gearing up for a series of major product launches, including the much-awaited iPhone SE 4 and M4-powered MacBook Air. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the first announcement could come as early as today (February 12), with speculations pointing to a "smaller" update.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 15:53 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 15:54 IST
Image Source : FILE Apple Inc.

Apple gearing up for major announcements: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch multiple new products, including the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 and the M4-powered MacBook Air. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s announcement cycle could kick off as early as today (February 12), with key product reveals expected in the coming weeks.

February 12: A ‘smaller’ Apple announcement expected

Gurman suggests that Apple may make a “smaller announcement” today. While details remain unclear, speculation hints at an update to the base iPad model featuring the A18 chip, which could enable Apple Intelligence.

Additionally, Apple may release the first beta of iOS 18.4, introducing enhanced Siri capabilities such as on-screen awareness, improved personal context understanding, and better system control.

February 14: Apple Vision Pro to get a big upgrade?

Later this week, Apple could reveal a major update related to its Vision Pro headset. Reports suggest a possible collaboration with Sony, bringing support for PlayStation VR2 controllers to enhance gaming on the Vision Pro. This potential partnership may also introduce PS VR2 controllers for navigating the visionOS interface, solving the absence of dedicated handheld controls for precision interactions. The timing aligns with Sony’s upcoming State of Play event, where new PlayStation updates are expected.

iPhone SE 4 could launch next week

Apple may unveil the fourth-generation iPhone SE as early as next week. The new model is expected to feature a flat-frame design with a glossy glass back, similar to the iPhone 14. Unlike recent iPhones, it may retain the mute switch while ditching the home button in favour of Face ID within a notch.

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature 8GB RAM, making it an affordable AI-compatible iPhone. The device is likely to come with 128GB storage, a 48MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera.

M4 MacBook Air launching soon

Apple is also preparing to introduce the M4-powered MacBook Air in the coming weeks. The new model is expected to feature 16GB RAM as standard, aligning with recent changes in the MacBook Pro lineup. However, no major design updates are expected for this year’s MacBook Air.

ALSO READ: 36 Banned Chinese apps in India, now available on Google Play Store and App Store

ALSO READ: This BSNL plan will last for 13-month under Rs 2400, offering 790GB data and more

