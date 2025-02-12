This BSNL plan will last for 13-month under Rs 2400, offering 790GB data and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s state-owned telecom operator has continued to challenge private companies with its affordable recharge plans. The company offers a variety of budget-friendly plans ranging from 30 days to an impressive 395 days. If you’re tired of frequent recharges, BSNL’s longest-validity plan is here to provide relief.

395 Days of recharge-free service

BSNL’s Rs 2399 plan comes with an industry-leading 395 days of validity, surpassing the 365-day plans offered by Airtel, Vi, and Jio. With just one recharge, customers can enjoy over 13 months of uninterrupted service.

Unlimited calls and daily SMS benefits

This plan provides unlimited free calling across all networks, ensuring seamless communication without any extra cost. Additionally, users get 100 free SMS per day, making it an ideal plan for those who rely on messaging.

Massive 790GB data for heavy users

For data users, BSNL offers 2GB of high-speed data daily, totalling 790GB for the entire validity period. Even after exhausting the daily limit, users can continue browsing at a reduced speed of 40Kbps.

BSNL Rs 1999 plan: A more affordable alternative

For those looking for a slightly lower-cost option, BSNL also offers a Rs 1999 plan with 365 days of validity. This plan includes 600GB total data, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited calling, making it another strong competitor in the long-term recharge segment.

Why do BSNL’s long-term plans stand out?

Longest validity in the industry (395 days)

Affordable pricing compared to private telecom operators

Unlimited calls and daily SMS benefits

Huge data allowance for uninterrupted browsing

With these long-term recharge options, BSNL continues to be a strong contender in the telecom sector, providing budget-friendly alternatives for Indian consumers.

