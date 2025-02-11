Apple iPhone SE 4 may launch today: Most affordable device with upgraded specs

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone SE 4

Apple, a leading brand in the tech world is expected to launch its iPhone SE 4 today. Expected to be one of the most affordable iPhones to date, the device is said to come with a major design upgrade, with an OLED display, Face ID and Apple Intelligence support. This budget-friendly iPhone is set to make waves in 2025.

As per recent reports, Apple will unveil the device by today, with a press release launch instead of a big event- a strategy Apple has previously used for iPads.

iPhone SE 4: Expected design and display upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to undergo a big design transformation, ditching its compact form factor and Touch ID home button for a look that resembles the iPhone 14. Key design changes include:

6.1-inch OLED display (upgraded from the previous 4.7-inch LCD screen)

Face ID replaces Touch ID

Boxier design with flat edges, similar to modern iPhones

Retained power button placement on the right side

iPhone SE 4: Camera and performance enhancements

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring significant improvements to its cameras and performance:

Rear Camera Upgrade: Single-lens 48MP sensor (up from 12MP)

Front Camera Boost: 24MP (a major jump from previous models)

Powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor expected in the iPhone 16 series

8GB RAM for smoother multitasking

Apple Intelligence support, making it the most affordable AI-powered iPhone

Will the iPhone SE 4 feature Dynamic Island?

There is speculation about whether Apple will include Dynamic Island on the iPhone SE 4. While it has not been confirmed, the presence of the A18 chip and an OLED display suggests it could be possible.

iPhone SE 4: India price and launch expectations

Expected starting price: Rs 499 (Rs 44,000)

Previous iPhone SE 3 launch price: Rs 43,900 (later increased to Rs 49,900 due to taxes)

Final pricing in India could be affected by market conditions

With Apple likely to announce the iPhone SE 4 via a press release, the official pricing and availability details could be revealed soon.

