Yamini Mourya adds to India's tally, clinches silver in judo women's 57kg event at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow:

The Commonwealth Games 2026 is approaching its end, and the Indian contingent is flying high. Clinching medals one after another, it was the sport of judo where India put forth a marvellous showing, winning two golds, and it was 28-year-old Yamini Mourya who brought home the silver medal in the women’s 57 kg judo event.

Yamini missed out on the gold medal as he lost the final to England’s Acelya Toprak, who managed to register a victory via Ippon. Yamini’s silver came after the likes of Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched two historic gold medals for India in judo.

As for the clash between Yamini and Toprak, the latter had the Indian in a tough hold in the early stages of the game, but Yamini did well to free herself from it. She ended up getting disqualified and had to settle for the silver medal eventually. She had to lose after she received a third shido penalty during the golden score period of the clash.

Yamini Mourya opened up on her silver medal win

After her silver medal win, Yamini Mourya took centre stage and talked about how disappointed she was to have to settle for the silver medal. She revealed that she could have won the gold medal and wanted to stay aggressive to score more points. However, despite missing out on the gold medal, Yamini did add to India’s exceptional campaign in judo at the games and contributed to the country’s success, adding to the medal tally as well.

“I am a bit disappointed. I felt I could win gold. Right up to the last second, I felt I was being aggressive and could score. However, I think I lost today because of some negative play that resulted in a penalty point against me... First and foremost, this medal is for my country and my family... They have been supporting me... I am heading to the Asian Games, and I want to try to win a medal there as well. I will give it my all to bring home the gold,” Mourya told ANI.

Also Read:

Tejaswin Shankar scripts history, clinches decathlon bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2026