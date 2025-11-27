Nothing Phone (3a) Lite launches in India with new Blue variant: Price, features and availability Nothing has launched the Phone (3a) Lite in India, introducing a more affordable entry point into its transparent design ecosystem. The device comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and a new Blue colour variant.

New Delhi:

Nothing has expanded its range of smartphones in India with the introduction of the Phone (3a) Lite, its newest entry-level model targeted at providing the brand's well-known design and software DNA at an even more affordable price. The new Blue colour variant brings freshness to the line-up alongside the existing Black and White shades.

(Image Source : NOTHING)Nothing Phone (3a) Lite

Price and availability

Sale for the Phone-3a-Lite will commence starting 5 December 2025 across Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and major offline retailers.

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 20,999 (effective Rs 19,999 with ICICI and OneCard offers)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999 (effective Rs 21,999 with ICICI and OneCard offers)

Design and display

The Phone (3a) Lite continues Nothing's transparent design philosophy, though in a more toned-down avatar. It features a glass back with an aluminium internal battery frame that boosts structural rigidity. The new Blue variant visually stands out to add more personality to the series.

The front packs a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3000 nits HDR brightness. Moreover, the panel has 10-bit color depth along with support for 2160Hz PWM dimming for sharp visuals along with reduced flicker during long use.

Camera features

Nothing has put the focus on imaging with a 50MP primary camera assisted by the company's TrueLens Engine 4.0. The large 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor improves low-light photography and clarity of the frame in modes like Night Mode, Ultra XDR, Macro, Portrait and Motion Capture. Further, 4K videos can be captured at 30fps. A 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Performance, software and connectivity

Under the hood, there is MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, based on a 4nm process. The chip is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 16GB virtual RAM. The internal storage can be extended up to 2TB through microSD. Connectivity options include dual 5G, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

It runs Nothing OS 3.5 over Android 15, and features include things like Private Space, Smart Drawer, App Locker and offline Essential Search. Nothing promises three years of Android updates and six years of security patches, with Nothing OS 4.0 coming at the beginning of 2026.

Battery and charging

The Phone (3a) Lite is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supported by 33W fast charging, which offers up to almost 50 per cent in about 20 minutes. The phone also supports 5W reverse wired charging for accessories. With optimised software and chipset efficiency, close to two days of mixed use is eminently achievable.