Nothing Phone 3 price leak hints at premium launch in July: Expected specs, variants and India pricing Leaks revealing global prices of USD 799 and USD 899 for two storage variants. While India pricing is expected to be lower, possibly under Rs 65,000, the device aims to be a flagship-level smartphone featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite, AI features, and a refined design.

New Delhi:

Nothing is preparing to unveil its first true flagship smartphone in the Indian market. Named as the Phone 3, the device is set to launch in July 2025. While the brand has yet to confirm an official launch date, a series of leaks have given fans a glimpse into the expected pricing, variants, and possible specifications of the device.

Global prices leak ahead of launch

According to tipster @MysteryLupin, the Nothing Phone 3 will launch in two variants:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: USD 799 (approx. Rs 68,000)

16GB RAM and 512GB storage: USD 899 (approx. Rs 77,000)

These are global prices, and the Indian pricing is likely to be more competitive due to market dynamics. Based on past trends, experts expect the India price to start under Rs 65,000 to ensure the phone remains accessible for the brand’s loyal base.

Carl Pei teases premium strategy

In a recent interview on The Android Show: I/O Edition, Carl Pei hinted that the Phone 3 might be priced around GBP 800 (approx. Rs 90,000). However, such a jump from the Phone 2’s launch price of Rs 44,999 seems unlikely in the Indian context.

To compete effectively with premium mid-range options like the Google Pixel 9a (Rs 49,999) and iPhone 16e (Rs 59,900), Nothing is expected to adopt a more value-driven pricing strategy for India.

What to expect: Premium build and AI focus

The Nothing Phone 3 has reportedly been in development for two years, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, software refinement, and premium materials. Rumours suggest the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the company’s most powerful device yet.

Carl Pei has also hinted at major upgrades in design and user experience, signalling a clear shift from Nothing’s earlier minimalist philosophy to a premium flagship approach.

Nothing headphone 1 May launch alongside

In addition to the Phone 3, Nothing is also expected to expand its product lineup with the launch of its first over-ear headphones, tentatively named Nothing Headphone 1.

With just weeks to go until the official launch, fans can expect a steady stream of teasers and announcements leading up to the event.