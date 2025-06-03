OnePlus Pad 3 launching globally on June 5 with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 3.4K display OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Pad 3 on June 5 in North America, Europe, and the UK. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the tablet may include a 13.2-inch 3.4K display, up to 16GB RAM, and a massive 12,140mAh battery. Indian launch is still unconfirmed.

OnePlus has officially announced that its next-generation Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, will be launched on June 5, 2025, in North America, Europe, and the UK. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering flagship-grade performance.

Interestingly, OnePlus is also launching the India-exclusive OnePlus 13s compact flagship on the same day, which will also use the same processor. However, the Pad 3's India launch has not yet been confirmed.

Premium multitasking with Open Canvas

The OnePlus Pad 3 will support Open Canvas, a multitasking feature introduced with the OnePlus Open in 2023. This tool allows users to open and use up to three apps at once, enhancing productivity and user experience on a large display.

OnePlus will also offer a keyboard and stylus, though these accessories are expected to be sold separately, similar to last year’s model.

Possible rebranded OnePlus Pad 2 Pro

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad 3 may be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which launched in China recently. If this holds, the tablet could feature:

Display: 13.2-inch 3.4K display 144Hz refresh rate 900 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Flagship Performance and Storage

Apart from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Pad 3 may come with:

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

This makes it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and heavy workloads.

Powerful battery and camera setup

Expected battery and camera features include:

12,140mAh battery

67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera for video calls and selfies

Runs on Android 15 with AI features

The OnePlus Pad 3 will run on Oxygen OS 15, based on Android 15. It is also expected to support the latest AI features seen in the OnePlus 13 and 13R, improving productivity and system performance.

With premium hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad 3 could emerge as a strong contender in the flagship Android tablet space. While the global launch is confirmed, Indian users will have to wait for official confirmation.