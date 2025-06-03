OnePlus Pad 3 launching globally on June 5 with Snapdragon 8 Elite and 3.4K display

OnePlus has officially announced that its next-generation Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, will be launched on June 5, 2025, in North America, Europe, and the UK. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering flagship-grade performance.
Interestingly, OnePlus is also launching the India-exclusive OnePlus 13s compact flagship on the same day, which will also use the same processor. However, the Pad 3's India launch has not yet been confirmed.
Premium multitasking with Open Canvas
The OnePlus Pad 3 will support Open Canvas, a multitasking feature introduced with the OnePlus Open in 2023. This tool allows users to open and use up to three apps at once, enhancing productivity and user experience on a large display.
OnePlus will also offer a keyboard and stylus, though these accessories are expected to be sold separately, similar to last year’s model.
Possible rebranded OnePlus Pad 2 Pro
Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Pad 3 may be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which launched in China recently. If this holds, the tablet could feature:
- Display: 13.2-inch 3.4K display
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 900 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM)
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass protection
Flagship Performance and Storage
Apart from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Pad 3 may come with:
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
- Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
This makes it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and heavy workloads.
- Powerful battery and camera setup
- Expected battery and camera features include:
- 12,140mAh battery
- 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies
Runs on Android 15 with AI features
The OnePlus Pad 3 will run on Oxygen OS 15, based on Android 15. It is also expected to support the latest AI features seen in the OnePlus 13 and 13R, improving productivity and system performance.
With premium hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad 3 could emerge as a strong contender in the flagship Android tablet space. While the global launch is confirmed, Indian users will have to wait for official confirmation.