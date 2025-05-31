Jio's Rs 799 plan: 164GB data, 72-day validity, and free Hotstar subscription Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 799 prepaid plan that offers a total of 164GB data, 72 days validity, unlimited calling, and extra benefits like Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, and Jio AI Cloud space. The plan includes a daily 2GB data cap along with 20GB bonus data, a great deal for heavy users indeed.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading private telecom service providers, has continued to win over its massive user base with attractive and value-packed prepaid plans. If you're someone who prefers long validity and generous data limits, Jio’s latest Rs 799 plan is designed just for you. With this plan, crores of users can now say goodbye to the hassle of frequent recharges.

Long validity for seamless usage

The biggest highlight of Jio’s Rs 799 plan is its 72-day validity, which is significantly longer than the standard 28-day recharge packs. This is a great option for those who are tired of topping up every month and want a hassle-free long-term data solution.

The plan includes unlimited voice calling to all networks across India for the entire 72-day period, ensuring you stay connected without interruption.

Massive data bundle with an extra 20GB bonus

What makes the plan even more attractive is the daily 2GB high-speed data allocation. Over 72 days, that adds up to 144GB of standard data. On top of this, Jio is offering an additional 20GB of bonus data, bringing the total data to a massive 164 GB.

Whether you are streaming, gaming or working on the go, this plan has enough data to meet the needs of even the most demanding users.

Bonus perks: Free Hotstar, JioTV and Cloud Storage

Jio has sweetened the deal by bundling the following benefits:

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 90 days – perfect for binge-watching movies, sports, and shows on the go. JioTV access to stream your favourite TV channels and shows anytime. 50GB Jio AI Cloud space – useful for storing files, photos, and videos securely online.

Ideal plan for heavy users

This Rs 799 plan is a perfect fit for users who consume more than 1.5GB of data daily and want access to premium entertainment without paying extra. It also benefits users who prefer to recharge once every few months instead of monthly.

Jio’s Rs 799 plan with extra data, long validity, and premium subscriptions is a complete package that offers real value for money. If you're a regular data user or entertainment lover, this plan might just be the perfect upgrade for your mobile needs. Don't forget to check for its availability on the MyJio app or Jio's website.