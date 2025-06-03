Infinix GT 30 Pro launching in India today with Dimensity 8350 and gaming triggers Infinix is launching the GT 30 Pro in India today, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and gaming-focused features like customisable shoulder triggers. Expected to be priced around Rs 25,000, the phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display, RGB lighting, a 108MP camera and more.

New Delhi:

Infinix is all set to unveil its latest performance-centric smartphone, the GT 30 Pro, in India today. With a focus on mobile gaming, the new handset is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and customizable shoulder triggers, making it a direct competitor to the Poco X7 Pro, iQOO Neo 10R, and Realme P3 Ultra in the mid-range gaming smartphone market.

Expected price in India

Infinix had previously launched the GT 20 Pro at Rs 22,999. Given the new features and upgrades, the GT 30 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 in India. This would keep it competitive while offering premium gaming features.

Cyber Mecha Design and colour options

In terms of design, the GT 30 Pro introduces a more refined and minimalistic look compared to its predecessor. It comes in two colour options:

Glacier White (with white LED lighting)

Dark Flare (featuring RGB interactive lighting)

The Cyber Mecha design includes smart lighting elements that activate during notifications, gaming, calls, and charging, adding a gamer-centric aesthetic appeal.

Display and build quality

Globally, the GT 30 Pro features a:

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

144Hz refresh rate with 1100 nits peak brightness (High Brightness Mode)

Protected with Gorilla Glass 7i protection

The display is further protected by an IP64 water and dust resistance rating

Powerful camera and battery specs

It is further stated that for photography, it comes with a dual-camera setup:

108MP primary camera

8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

13MP front camera for selfies

Battery and charging specs include:

Battery: It is backed by a 5500mAh battery

Charger: It supports 45W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging

It further comes with 5W reverse wireless charging

Software and update promise

The GT 30 Pro will run XOS 15 based on Android 15. Infinix promises:

2 years of Android OS updates

3 years of security patches

It supports top-tier display specs, gaming features and a futuristic design. The new GT 30 Pro smartphone is shaping up to be a solid contender in the sub-Rs 25K performance phone segment.

Stay tuned for official pricing and sale details later today.