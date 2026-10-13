Nothing OS 5.0 based on Android 17 arrives with redesigned home screen and better multitasking

New Delhi:

Nothing, a popular brand from the UK, has rolled out a new stable operating system for its devices. Nothing OS 5.0 is the latest software, which is based on Android 17 and comes with a redesigned Home Screen, a new Lock Screen clock face, improved multitasking, additional widgets and enhanced AI-powered features.

The company claims to bring in several new and improved updates that were previously available through the Nothing OS 5.0 open beta program. The company has also introduced interface refinements, system performance improvements, and updated animations that help to enhance the overall user experience.

Nothing OS 5.0 update: All new features and updates

The new stable version of Nothing OS 5.0 is now available for Nothing Phone (3) and, as per the company’s rule, the update will reach more devices from Nothing and CMF over the coming months (timeline unspecified).

The stable rollout for other eligible devices is planned for November 2026. The company has not yet specified the complete list of supported devices or provided individual rollout dates for each model.

The stable release is followed by the Nothing OS 5.0 open beta programme, which will enable users to experience several of the software's features, which come with new features, ahead of the general rollout.

Nothing OS 5.0 features a redesigned Home Screen

Nothing OS 5.0 further introduces visual changes across the interface, which will start with the Home Screen. Widgets and the search bar will also come with transparent elements, which will give a refreshed appearance to the interface.

The update has further introduced an adaptive colour system that draws colours from the user's wallpaper to create a more consistent look across different interface elements.

Additionally, the company has refined icons, spacing and animations across the OS. These new changes will extend to other areas of the phone too- like the status bar, Settings, camera and gallery.

New micrographics clock face for the lock screen

The update introduces a new Micrographics clock face for the Lock Screen. Inspired by hardware design, the clock face brings essential information together in one place.

It displays the date, time, weather and upcoming meetings, allowing users to check relevant details without navigating through multiple apps.

New widgets and essential space improvements

Nothing OS 5.0 has added a new widget which has been designed to help users to manage their day-to-day activities, as well as come with improved personalisation.

One of the major additions is Collector, which will enable users to create visual collections of objects. Another new widget is ‘Away Time', which tracks the time that users spend away from their smartphone’s display.

The company has further plans to improve the Essential Space, which is its AI-powered hub. These enhancements are expected to roll out via Google Play along with the wider software release.

The AI features from the company include Essential Voice, which further offers faster and cleaner transcription, along with Smart Collections in Essential Space. Nothing has also stated that the Essential Apps Builder can now be accessed directly on the smartphone, which will make its AI-powered app creation tool more accessible.

Nothing OS 5.0 brings performance and multitasking improvements

Along with the interface changes, the Nothing OS 5.0 update will also bring in several system-level improvements. As per the company, the update will deliver faster touch response, better background app retention and improved system resource management.

Animations have been further refined across various apps, folders, widgets and multitasking interfaces. These changes are intended to make navigation feel smoother and improve the overall responsiveness of compatible devices.

Overall, with the combination of redesigned elements, new widgets, AI-powered tools and performance enhancements, Nothing OS 5.0 will bring a range of changes to the existing devices – Nothing Phone (3), while setting the stage for a broader rollout to eligible Nothing and CMF handsets.

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