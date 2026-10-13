Rahul Gandhi gets Supreme Court relief in Rafale case over remarks on PM Modi, trial stayed

​The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by staying the trial against him in a defamation case linked to his alleged remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the controversy surrounding the 2018 Rafale fighter jet deal.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Apresh Kumar Singh issued notice on Gandhi’s petition and directed the respondents to file their replies within four weeks. The court’s order puts the ongoing trial before the lower court on hold for the time being.

The case relates to Gandhi’s alleged remarks against Prime Minister Modi in 2018, during the political debate over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. Gandhi had allegedly used expressions such as "commander-in-thief" and "chief of thieves" while targeting the Prime Minister over the controversy.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, proceedings in the defamation case before the lower court will remain stayed until further directions. The top court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter after four weeks.

On September 8, the Bombay High Court declined to quash the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi in 2019 in connection with the defamation case. It dismissed his petition challenging an August 28, 2019, order by a Girgaum magistrate directing the issuance of process against him based on a complaint filed by Shrishrimal.