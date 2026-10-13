Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress, AAP's 3-way fight

Results for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections will be declared today, with counting of votes for 40 seats across 11 wards set to begin at 8 am. The contest is primarily between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Polling for the civic body was held on Sunday, October 11. The GMC recorded a tentative voter turnout of 59.25 per cent, while turnout stood at 81.18 per cent in Thara municipality and 56.44 per cent in Okha, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Elections were conducted for all 44 seats across the GMC’s 11 wards, with 130 candidates in the fray. The main contest was among the BJP, Congress and AAP.

The GMC has approximately 2.59 lakh voters. In the October 2021 elections, the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while Congress secured two seats and AAP won one.

In Okha municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district, polling was held for 32 of the 36 seats across nine wards, as four seats were won unopposed. A total of 75 candidates contested the remaining seats.

In Thara municipality in Banaskantha district, elections were held across six wards comprising 24 seats, with 59 candidates contesting.

Bypolls were also conducted for one seat each in the Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad municipalities, along with vacancies in various district and taluka panchayats.

The SEC had made extensive security arrangements, including police deployment and patrolling, particularly at sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations, to ensure free and peaceful voting. Polling was conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs).