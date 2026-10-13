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Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress, AAP's 3-way fight

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Polling was held across all 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation’s 11 wards, with 130 candidates in the fray. The main contest was between the BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Poll Results LIVE
Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Poll Results LIVE Image Source : India TV

Results for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections will be declared today, with counting of votes for 40 seats across 11 wards set to begin at 8 am. The contest is primarily between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Polling for the civic body was held on Sunday, October 11. The GMC recorded a tentative voter turnout of 59.25 per cent, while turnout stood at 81.18 per cent in Thara municipality and 56.44 per cent in Okha, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Elections were conducted for all 44 seats across the GMC’s 11 wards, with 130 candidates in the fray. The main contest was among the BJP, Congress and AAP.

The GMC has approximately 2.59 lakh voters. In the October 2021 elections, the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while Congress secured two seats and AAP won one.

In Okha municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district, polling was held for 32 of the 36 seats across nine wards, as four seats were won unopposed. A total of 75 candidates contested the remaining seats.

In Thara municipality in Banaskantha district, elections were held across six wards comprising 24 seats, with 59 candidates contesting.

Bypolls were also conducted for one seat each in the Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad municipalities, along with vacancies in various district and taluka panchayats.

The SEC had made extensive security arrangements, including police deployment and patrolling, particularly at sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations, to ensure free and peaceful voting. Polling was conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Live updates :Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

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  • 8:58 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Direct fight between BJP, Congress on 12 seats

    The BJP and Congress are locked in a direct contest on 12 seats where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has no candidates. The State Election Commission rejected four AAP nominations, while five candidates withdrew their nominations. The party did not field candidates in the remaining three seats. While the BJP and Congress are contesting all 44 seats, AAP has fielded candidates in 32.
  • 8:29 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections has begun at 8 am on Tuesday, with results for 40 seats across 11 wards set to determine the composition of the civic body. The contest is primarily between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    History of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections

    Since Gandhinagar became a municipal corporation in 2010, its voters have delivered varied electoral outcomes, with defections often influencing which party held power until the 2021 elections, when the BJP secured a decisive majority.

    The Congress won the corporation’s first election in 2011, while the second election resulted in a tie between the Congress and the BJP.

    In 2021, the BJP swept the polls, winning 41 of the 44 seats. However, defections by two Congress corporators subsequently left Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) corporator Tushar Parikh as the sole Opposition representative.

     
     
  • 7:12 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bypolls held across Gujarat amid tight security

    Alongside the municipal elections, bypolls were held for one seat each in the Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad municipalities, as well as vacancies in various district and taluka panchayats across Gujarat.

    Polling took place from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday, with electronic voting machines (EVMs) used across the local bodies. The SEC deployed police personnel and intensified patrolling, particularly at sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations, to ensure free and peaceful voting.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Number of candidates in contest from political parties

    Elections were held for all 44 seats across the GMC’s 11 wards, with 130 candidates contesting. The civic polls witnessed a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and AAP. The GMC has approximately 2.59 lakh voters. In the October 2021 elections, the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while Congress secured two and AAP won one.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What was voter turnout recorded in polling held on Sunday?

    The GMC recorded a tentative voter turnout of 59.25 per cent in polling held on Sunday, October 11, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). Voter turnout stood at 81.18 per cent in Thara municipality and 56.44 per cent in Okha. SEC Joint Commissioner N K Damor said the figures were provisional.

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting begins from 8 am in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation

    Counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday, with results for 40 seats across 11 wards set to determine the composition of the civic body. The contest is primarily between the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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