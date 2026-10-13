Kirit Somaiya seeks look out circular against Imran Khan, urges MHA to stop him from leaving India

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, seeking the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC) against actor Imran Khan and requesting that he be prevented from leaving India until an enquiry into his representation and the investigation into a police case registered in Mumbai are completed.

Details of the letter against Imran Khan

In a letter dated October 13, 2026, addressed to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Somaiya requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue an order restricting Khan's departure under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He also urged the Bureau of Immigration to open an LOC against the actor and alert the police if he attempts to leave the country.

The request follows a protest held at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, 2026, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to Somaiya's letter, the gathering did not have permission, and Khan attended and actively participated in the agitation before being detained by Mumbai Police at the venue.

The letter states that Gamdevi Police Station registered FIR No. 813 of 2026 in connection with the incident, naming Khan. Somaiya, however, noted that a copy of the FIR had not been furnished to him.

Somaiya raises questions over actor's citizenship

In his letter, Somaiya stated that Khan is reportedly a citizen of the United States and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration to examine whether the actor's participation in the protest warrants action under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Somaiya had submitted a representation to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bureau of Immigration and the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, on October 12. The latest letter states that the representation and the investigation under the FIR are pending.

Why Somaiya wants an LOC against Imran Khan

Explaining the reason for his request, Somaiya argued that Khan, being a foreign national, could leave India before the enquiry and police investigation are completed. He claimed that his departure could complicate the proceedings by making it difficult to secure his presence for enquiries, recording statements, serving notices and requiring him to appear before the authorities.

Citing Section 7(1) read with Section 7(2)(b) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, Somaiya asked the Centre to issue an order directing that Khan not be allowed to leave India while the relevant proceedings remain pending.

He also referred to Section 3(2) of the Act and Paragraph 5 of the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, which he cited in support of his request for restrictions on the actor's departure.

Under the requests outlined in the letter, Somaiya wants the Ministry of Home Affairs to ask the Bureau of Immigration to open an LOC against Khan under the applicable guidelines. He has further requested that immigration officers consider prohibiting the actor's departure under Paragraph 5(2) of the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, on the ground that his departure would not be in the public interest while the enquiry and investigation are pending.

Somaiya has also asked the Bureau of Immigration to inform Gamdevi Police Station of any attempt by Khan to leave India and requested a written response from the authorities detailing the action taken.

Copies of the letter have been marked to the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, the Senior Inspector of Police at Gamdevi Police Station and the FRRO, Mumbai. Somaiya has requested that the police place the letter on record in connection with FIR No. 813 of 2026 and that the FRRO include it in the record of his October 12 representation.

The letter seeks official action against Khan but does not establish that an LOC has been issued or that an order restricting his departure has been passed. The requests remain subject to consideration by the competent authorities.

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