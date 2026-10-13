High drama near Jantar Mantar as CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained by Delhi Police | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning after they went to protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the ongoing SIR row. The action comes as the Delhi Police has denied permission to any party or outfit to protest at Jantar Mantar over law and order issues and also delisted the place as a "designated protest site".

The duo, along with others, managed to sneak into the location from the side where the JDU national office is located, slipping past the heavy security deployment.

Sharing a video of the incident, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police".

The video showed Das, Ranka, with others, jumping over the JDU office's gate into the Jantar Mantar premises and waving the Tricolour while raising "Bharat mata ki jai" and "Gyanesh Kumar must resign" slogans.

In the video, CJP leaders Ranka and Das, along with a few volunteers, can be seen scaling a gate with the Tricolour in their hands and entering the area to stage a demonstration. The protesters raised "Bharat mata ki jai" and "Gyanesh Kumar must resign" slogans as police personnel stationed at the site chased them. They also had a brief confrontation with the police, who attempted to stop them. The protesters were then detained and taken away.