Nothing Ear 3 to challenge Apple AirPods Pro 3 with Talk Button, Super Mic: Know more Nothing Ear 3 is set to launch on September 18, with new Talk button and Super Mic that may rival Apple’s AI-powered AirPods Pro 3. With its transparent design, KEF-tuned audio, and expected pricing around Rs 9,999, the Ear 3 aims to challenge Apple’s dominance in India’s TWS market.

New Delhi:

Nothing, a London-based tech brand, is set to launch its third-generation flagship earbuds, which will be named Ear 3. The product will be launched on September 18, and it is teased to come with unique new features. This has sparked the curiosity among Indian buyers. With Apple recently unveiling AirPods Pro 3 loaded with AI-based features, the Ear 3 is being seen as Nothing’s direct challenger to Apple in the premium TWS (True Wireless Stereo) space.

Talk button and Super Mic: A new twist

One of the biggest talking points is the addition of a mysterious ‘Talk’ button on the Nothing Ear 3 charging case. While the brand hasn’t confirmed its use, many speculate it could let users access an AI assistant directly through the Super Mic built into the case.

Leaked visuals suggest the case may also feature a tiny speaker to support this functionality. If true, this would put the Ear 3 in direct competition with Apple’s Live Translation feature in the AirPods Pro 3, which allows real-time AI-powered conversations in different languages.

Design and sustainability

The Nothing Ear 3 design continues the brand’s signature transparent look. The earbuds come with a white tip and transparent stem carrying the Ear 3 branding. The charging case has a silver metallic bottom built using 100 per cent anodised recycled aluminium, showcasing Nothing’s sustainability focus.

The case also houses the Talk button and Super Mic. The earbuds are slimmer, with the metal antenna thickness reduced to just 0.35mm.

Audio quality with KEF partnership

Nothing has partnered with British audio giant KEF for improved sound tuning. This suggests clearer highs, deeper bass, and overall better sound compared to the previous Nothing Ear 2, which was launched in India in 2023 at Rs 9,999. The Ear 3 is expected to be priced in a similar range, making it a strong premium mid-range option against Apple’s much pricier AirPods Pro 3.

Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro 3: The AI battle

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 have made headlines for AI-powered live translation, helping users break language barriers in real time. With its Talk button and Super Mic, Nothing seems to be taking a similar AI-driven path, possibly giving Indian users advanced voice controls and communication features at nearly half the price of Apple’s earbuds.