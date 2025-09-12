iPhone 14 now available under Rs 40000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to bring massive price drops on Apple’s iPhones. The iPhone 14 will be available for under Rs 40,000, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will also get huge discounts. The sale will start on September 23.

New Delhi:

Flipkart, one of the popular e-commerce players, have officially revealed their offers and sicount on popular existing premium handsets- the iPhone 14 will be available at just Rs 39,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, including bank discounts. This is a significant drop from its current price of Rs 52,990 and its original launch price of Rs 79,900 in India back in September 2022.

The iPhone 14 base model comes with 128GB storage and is available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. This is the lowest price the iPhone 14 has ever been offered in India, making it a top pick for those waiting to upgrade.

Big discounts on other Apple devices: iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

Apart from the iPhone 14, Flipkart is also offering a major price cut on Apple’s other premium models:

iPhone 16 Pro : Available for under Rs 70,000 (original launch price Rs 1,19,900).

: Available for under Rs 70,000 (original launch price Rs 1,19,900). iPhone 16 Pro Max: Available for under Rs 90,000 (original launch price Rs 1,44,900).

The festive season pricing will include bank offers, which makes it one of the best times to buy your Apple device, in order to grab high-end iPhones at nearly half the cost.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Bank offers and more

The Big Billion Days Sale will kickstart on September 23 (2025), and will feature massive discounts across smartphones, laptops, electronics, and more. For iPhone buyers, using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards will unlock an additional 10 per cent instant discount, further lowering the price.

This sale is cost-effective for many devices: Offers

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is one of India’s biggest annual shopping events. With the iPhone 14 dropping below Rs 40,000 and premium iPhone 16 series models receiving heavy price cuts, this year’s sale is shaping up to be the biggest Apple iPhone deal event yet.