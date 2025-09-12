Apple iPhone 17 pre-orders begin today: Time, price, offers, where to buy in India If you are willing to book the latest iPhone, then you could easily book your favourite variant today. The pre-order will start at 5:30 PM for all units, and here are the details you need to know.

New Delhi:

Apple has officially opened pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series in India from September 12 at 5:30 pm. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Air. Customers can pre-book their devices through Apple’s online/offline stores and leading retailers. Deliveries start from September 19, with bank cashback offers, no-cost EMI, and trade-in benefits making the deal sweeter for Indian buyers.

iPhone 17 pre-orders open in India

Apple has announced that the iPhone 17 series is now available for pre-order, starting today. Customers can place their bookings through:

Apple Online Store and Apple Premium resellers

Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales stores

Amazon (currently showing ‘notify me’)

Flipkart (displaying ‘coming soon’)

Deliveries will start from September 19 (2025).

Pre-order offers and benefits

Apple is offering several exclusive pre-order deals for Indian buyers:

Rs 5,000 cashback on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express cards

No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months

Apple Trade-In program to exchange your old device for instant savings

Free trial of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade for 3 months

iPhone 17 series: Pricing in India

Here are the official prices across all models:

iPhone 17: Rs 82,900 (256GB); Rs 1,02,900 (512GB)

iPhone Air: Rs 1,19,900 (256GB); Rs 1,39,900 (512GB); Rs 1,59,900 (1TB)

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900 (256GB); Rs 1,54,900 (512GB); Rs 1,74,900 (1TB)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900 (256GB); Rs 1,69,900 (512GB); Rs 1,89,900 (1TB); Rs 2,29,900 (2TB)

iPhone 17 Series: Key Features at a Glance

iPhone 17

It comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, ProMotion 120Hz

It is powered by a A19 chip

It claims to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback

Dual 48MP Fusion cameras

Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

iPhone Air

The slimmest iPhone launched this year has a 5.64mm thickness

It comes with a 6.5-inch XDR display, an A19 Pro chip

With a single camera, the phone features a 48MP camera, with up to 27 hours of video playback

Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

iPhone 17 Pro

Triple 48MP Fusion cameras with telephoto lens

A19 Pro chip, 31 hours of video playback

Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

It comes with a 6.9-inch XDR display

The phone has been launched with the largest battery, which is capable of delivering 37 hours of video playback

It comes with up to 2TB of onboard storage

Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

The iPhone 17 series brings new design choices, powerful A19 processors, and stunning display upgrades. With pre-orders now live, Indian buyers can take advantage of exclusive offers, EMI options, and cashback deals to make the upgrade smoother. If you want to be among the first to own Apple’s latest flagship, book your iPhone 17 today before stocks run out.