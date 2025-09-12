Apple iPhone 17 pre-orders begin today: Time, price, offers, where to buy in India

Apple has officially opened pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series in India from September 12 at 5:30 pm. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Air. Customers can pre-book their devices through Apple’s online/offline stores and leading retailers. Deliveries start from September 19, with bank cashback offers, no-cost EMI, and trade-in benefits making the deal sweeter for Indian buyers.
iPhone 17 pre-orders open in India
Apple has announced that the iPhone 17 series is now available for pre-order, starting today. Customers can place their bookings through:
- Apple Online Store and Apple Premium resellers
- Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales stores
- Amazon (currently showing ‘notify me’)
- Flipkart (displaying ‘coming soon’)
- Deliveries will start from September 19 (2025).
Pre-order offers and benefits
Apple is offering several exclusive pre-order deals for Indian buyers:
- Rs 5,000 cashback on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express cards
- No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months
- Apple Trade-In program to exchange your old device for instant savings
- Free trial of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade for 3 months
iPhone 17 series: Pricing in India
Here are the official prices across all models:
- iPhone 17: Rs 82,900 (256GB); Rs 1,02,900 (512GB)
- iPhone Air: Rs 1,19,900 (256GB); Rs 1,39,900 (512GB); Rs 1,59,900 (1TB)
- iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900 (256GB); Rs 1,54,900 (512GB); Rs 1,74,900 (1TB)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900 (256GB); Rs 1,69,900 (512GB); Rs 1,89,900 (1TB); Rs 2,29,900 (2TB)
iPhone 17 Series: Key Features at a Glance
iPhone 17
- It comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, ProMotion 120Hz
- It is powered by a A19 chip
- It claims to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback
- Dual 48MP Fusion cameras
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
iPhone Air
- The slimmest iPhone launched this year has a 5.64mm thickness
- It comes with a 6.5-inch XDR display, an A19 Pro chip
- With a single camera, the phone features a 48MP camera, with up to 27 hours of video playback
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
iPhone 17 Pro
- Triple 48MP Fusion cameras with telephoto lens
- A19 Pro chip, 31 hours of video playback
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- It comes with a 6.9-inch XDR display
- The phone has been launched with the largest battery, which is capable of delivering 37 hours of video playback
- It comes with up to 2TB of onboard storage
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
The iPhone 17 series brings new design choices, powerful A19 processors, and stunning display upgrades. With pre-orders now live, Indian buyers can take advantage of exclusive offers, EMI options, and cashback deals to make the upgrade smoother. If you want to be among the first to own Apple’s latest flagship, book your iPhone 17 today before stocks run out.
