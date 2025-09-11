Sam Altman wants Siri replaced with ChatGPT: Could it happen on iPhones? Sam Altman is impressed with Apple’s new iPhone Air and even hinted that replacing Siri with ChatGPT would be a ‘great idea’. While Siri continues to lag behind rivals, Apple is reportedly exploring new AI partnerships, including with Google.

At Apple’s September 9 ‘Awe Dropping’ event, all eyes were on the newly launched iPhone 17 series, and the major highlight was on iPhone Air, the thinnest of all the iPhones ever seen. Being the real showstopper at the event, the Air handset is just 5.6mm thick.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, could not hide his excitement and posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “First new iPhone upgrade I have really wanted in a while! Looks very cool.”

When asked if he was referring to the iPhone Air, Altman confirmed it was indeed this ultra-slim device that impressed him.

What makes iPhone Air special?

The iPhone Air has quickly become the most talked-about model in the series.

Slimmest iPhone design: With a 5.6mm thin and weighing 165 grams

Display and performance: ProMotion display and A19 Pro chipset (with one less GPU core than the Pro)

Battery: Apple claims all-day battery life, supported by a dedicated MagSafe battery case

Camera: 18MP front camera with Centre Stage, 48MP rear Fusion camera

Other features: eSIM-only, single speaker for a slimmer design

The iPhone Air price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900, while in the US it is priced at USD 999.

Sam Altman wants Siri replaced with ChatGPT

Did Sam Altman suggest replacing Siri with ChatGPT?

Yes, and it created quite a buzz!

One of Altman’s followers on X suggested Apple should replace Siri with ChatGPT, and surprisingly, Altman responded:

“That tbh sounds like a great idea, I am supportive.”

This sparked speculation about whether Apple could actually consider such a move.

Sam Altman on X about iPhone Air

Is Siri really falling behind?

Unfortunately, yes. While rivals like Google and Microsoft are rapidly improving their AI assistants, Apple’s Siri still struggles with complex queries. Apple introduced Apple Intelligence last year, but it has yet to fully deliver.

Reports suggest Apple is exploring partnerships with Google for AI integration, and might even build its own language model. In this scenario, ChatGPT could be a strong candidate to power Siri in the future — but as of now, Apple has not confirmed any such partnership.

What does this mean for iPhone users in India?

For Indian Apple fans, this raises an exciting question:

If Siri gets ChatGPT-like capabilities, will iPhones finally become smarter and more useful in everyday life?

While nothing is confirmed yet, Sam Altman’s statement shows that the idea is not far-fetched. If Apple takes AI seriously, Indian users could soon see smarter Siri features- from better local search to more accurate voice commands in multiple languages.