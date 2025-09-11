OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro and OPPO Pad SE get major price cut ahead on Flipkart: Check new prices OPPO has kicked off the festive season early with massive discounts on two of its best-selling gadgets. The OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro are now priced at just Rs 1,499 (down from Rs 3,499), while the OPPO Pad SE starts at Rs 10,999 (down from Rs 19,499).

New Delhi:

The festive season has started early for OPPO fans in India, ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The company has rolled out exclusive early bird offers on its popular gadgets- the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro and the OPPO Pad SE. These entertainment devices are now available at unbeatable prices, making this the perfect time to upgrade your audio and tablet experience.

Available on Flipkart, these deals offer premium sound and powerful performance at the best festive prices ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro: Premium sound at a budget price

The OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro are designed for music lovers and those who multitask. They deliver superior sound quality, all-day comfort, and an incredible 54 hours of playback on a single charge. Originally priced at Rs 3,499, the Enco Buds 3 Pro are now available at just Rs 1,499 during the festive sale on Flipkart. This makes them one of the best budget-friendly wireless earbuds on the market.

OPPO Pad SE: A stylish and powerful tablet

For those looking for a versatile tablet, the OPPO Pad SE combines performance with style. It comes with an 11-inch immersive Eye-Care Display, making it ideal for binge-watching, studying, or gaming. Powering it is a massive 9340mAh battery with 33W fast charging, ensuring long hours of usage without frequent charging. Originally priced at Rs 19,499, the OPPO Pad SE now starts at just Rs 10,999, offering buyers significant savings.

Why these deals matter for Indian buyers

With more people looking for affordable gadgets that don’t compromise on features, these offers arrive at the perfect time. The OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro are ideal for music lovers, fitness enthusiasts, and students, while the OPPO Pad SE serves as a great entertainment and productivity device for the whole family. By slashing prices ahead of the festive shopping rush, OPPO ensures customers can grab these premium devices at best-value pricing.

Get ready for Big Billion Days Sale

OPPO has confirmed that these are just the early festive deals, with more offers expected closer to the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Buyers should stay tuned for additional discounts and bundles on OPPO products during the mega sale event.