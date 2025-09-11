Google Nano Banana AI craze hits India: How Indians are making free 3D figurines Google’s Nano Banana AI trend is taking India by storm. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, it lets users create hyper-realistic 3D figurines for free using photos and prompts. Indians are going gaga over it, with creators, influencers, and even politicians sharing their custom figurines online.

New Delhi:

Social media in India is buzzing with the quirky ‘Nano Banana’ trend, which has picked up once again- especially in the Indian market. With the new trend, people are creating ultra-realistic 3D figurine images while using Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image tool. These shiny, collectable-style models look like toys which could be bought from a store, but they are completely AI-generated and free.

From Bollywood celebrities to political figures and even pets, Indians are experimenting with this tool to design fun, miniature versions of themselves. The craze has spread across various social media platforms- Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube. This is making the feature one of the fastest-growing viral AI trends in 2025, after GPT from ChatGPT.

Why are Indians loving the ‘Nano banana trend’?

The Nano Banana trend is blowing up as it has simplicity and a wow factor. With just a photo and a simple text prompt, users can get professional-looking, polished 3D figurines in seconds. You don’t need to pay or be tech-savvy — the results are instant, glossy, and perfect for sharing online.

Many Indian creators are using it to make cartoon-like avatars, collectable boxes, and even 16-bit video game characters, adding a creative twist to their content. The ability to mix prompts with photos has given Indians a chance to make everything from samurai pets to Bollywood-inspired figurines.

How to create your own Nano Banana figurine for free

If you want to join the trend, here’s how to get started:

Step 1: Go to Google AI Studio via the Gemini app or website.

Step 2: Upload your photo and add a creative text prompt (or just use a prompt alone).

Step 3: Use Google’s official prompt:

“Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style… placed on a computer desk… with a toy packaging box printed with original artwork.”

Step 4: Click generate, wait a few seconds, and your figurine is ready!

If you do not like the result, just tweak the prompt or try another photo.

Other fun modes to try on Google’s Gemini

16-Bit Video Game Character – Upload a photo and ask Gemini to reimagine you in a retro 16-bit game.

3D Hologram Mode – Upload an image and use the prompt “Turn this into a 3D transparent line art hologram.”

These modes have already gone viral in India, with people turning selfies, movie posters, and even political images into quirky collectable art.

For India’s Gen Z and content creators, Nano Banana has become the newest way to show creativity online. It’s free, fun, and highly shareable, which is why the trend has picked up momentum so fast. With more influencers and celebrities joining in, the Nano Banana AI figurine craze looks set to dominate social media feeds for weeks to come.