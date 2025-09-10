Best iPads for young professionals and students in India (2025): Price, features and where to buy?

Apple’s iPads are among the most versatile tablets in the world, and in 2025, they continue to be the top choice for students and young professionals in India and abroad. From the powerful iPad Pro M4 to the compact iPad Mini, Apple has a model for every budget and need. With Apple’s student discounts and attractive online deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple India Store, buying an iPad has never been easier.
Why young professionals or students should consider iPads?
- Seamless integration with iPhones and Macs
- Strong app ecosystem with education tools
- Regular student discounts and offers in India
- Easy availability on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Apple Store
Here’s a quick look at the best iPads available in India right now.
iPad Air M3 (2025) at Rs 59990 onwards
- Price in India: Starts at Rs 59,900 (11-inch) and Rs 74,900 (13-inch)
- Where to Buy: Apple Store India, Amazon, Flipkart
The iPad Air M3 offers a balance of performance and portability with the new M3 chip, Apple Pencil Pro support, and a lightweight design. It’s ideal for note-taking, assignments, and even replacing a laptop with a Magic Keyboard.
iPad A16 (11th Gen, 2025) at around Rs 34900
- Price in India: Around Rs 34,900
- Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart, Apple Store India
Perfect for young professionals and students, the iPad A16 comes with a 30 per cent faster chip, 128GB storage, and a bright Liquid Retina display. It supports Apple Pencil and remains a solid choice for online classes, reading textbooks, and basic productivity.
iPad Mini 7 (2024): For medical students under Rs 50000
- Price in India: Around Rs 49,900
- Where to buy: Apple Store India, Croma, Reliance Digital
Compact and lightweight, the iPad Mini is a pocket-friendly powerhouse with the A17 Pro chip. Medical students will find it handy for carrying in lab coats and using apps like Anki or digital textbooks.
iPad Pro M4 (2024): Best for design and STEM students
- Price in India: Starts at Rs 99,900 (11-inch) and Rs 1,24,900 (13-inch)
- Where to buy: Apple Store India, Amazon, Flipkart
The most powerful iPad yet, the Pro model features the M4 chip, a stunning OLED display, and up to 16GB RAM. Ideal for engineering, graphic design, or architecture students who need pro-level apps and laptop-grade performance.
