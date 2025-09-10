Apple slashes iPhone 16 prices after iPhone 17 launch: Check new prices for India If you are willing to buy acheaper variant of existing iPhone, then here is s good news- Apple has slashed the price of its iPhone 16 series smartphone. Around Rs 10000 price cut has been witnessed in the leading e-commerce players of India. Here is everything you must know about discount offers.

New Delhi:

With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has significantly dropped the prices of the iPhone 16 series in India. The base iPhone 16 now starts from Rs 69,999 on Amazon and Rs 74,900 on Flipkart, offering considerable savings. The iPhone 16 Pro is also available at Rs 1.12 lakh on Flipkart, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may drop below Rs 1 lakh during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Here’s where to buy and what to expect.

iPhone 16 is currently available on the leading e-commerce players of the country, from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and office markets as well

On the Amazon India store, the 128GB variant for iPhone 16 is currently priced at Rs 69,999 (by the time of writing), which is dropped down from Rs 79,900- a flat Rs 10,000 discount. Adding further, with exchange offers and bank deals, the effective price can drop further.

The same model is available at Rs 74,900 on Flipkart, with additional bank cashback and no-cost EMI options.

iPhone 16 Pro: Strong Discounts for Premium Buyers

On Flipkart, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is available for Rs 1,12,900, down from Rs 1,19,900, around Rs 7,000 off, with extra cashback via Axis Bank and SBI.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sub-Rs 1 lakh possible in upcoming sale

Flipkart’s promotional teasers hint that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could drop below Rs 1 lakh during the Big Billion Days Sale, starting September 23. If this happens, it may be the lowest-ever official price for the model.

Where to buy and maximise savings?