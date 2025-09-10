Microsoft ends work-from-home: 3-Day office attendance mandatory from 2026 After years of work from home, finally Microsoft has decided to bring back the workforce to the office, by mandating attendance for three days a week from next year, in February 2026 onwards. The move will first be implimented in the US, and later will be applied to other offices worldwide.

New Delhi:

Microsoft has officially announced that they are ending its fully flexible work-from-home (WFH) policy. From February 2026, employees living within 50 miles of its Redmond, Washington headquarters will be required to work from the office at least three days a week. The policy will later expand to other US and international offices, including India, as part of a global shift back to office culture.

Microsoft brings back office work culture

Microsoft introduced its flexible remote-work policy in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling employees to work from home at least half the time without approval. However, the company has now announced a mandatory hybrid work model, signalling a big change in workplace culture.

Who will be affected first?

The new policy will be rolled out in phases:

Phase 1: Employees within 50 miles of Redmond HQ must return to the office for 3 days a week by February 2026.

Phase 2: Other US office locations will be included gradually.

Phase 3: International offices, including India, will see planning and rollout begin later in 2026.

Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s Chief People Officer, said that the employees will get enough time to prepare for the shift.

Work-from-home culture fading worldwide

The pandemic popularised remote working, all because of safety, but many global companies are now encouraging employees to return to physical offices.

Amazon: Mandated 5 days in the office for most employees.

Meta, Google, JP Morgan, Wipro, and Flipkart: Have already rolled back flexible WFH policies.

This signals a global trend where hybrid and office-based models are becoming the norm again.

What does it mean for Indian Microsoft employees?

While the new rule will first apply in the US offices initially, Microsoft India offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other locations are likely to adopt the same policy in 2026 (timeline unspecified).

For Indian IT professionals, this could mean a major lifestyle change, especially for those who relocated away from office cities during the pandemic.