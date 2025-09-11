Spotify brings CD-Quality Lossless Audio to Premium users: How to enable the feature? Spotify has finally launched lossless music streaming for premium users, offering up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality. Rolling out in more than 50 countries through October 2025, the feature allows users to enable high-quality audio via app settings.

New Delhi:

After years of promises and delays, Spotify has officially launched lossless music streaming for premium account holders. The feature, first announced in 2021 as part of a “HiFi tier,” faced multiple setbacks due to licensing issues. Now, paid subscribers (Premium users only) will be able to enjoy CD-quality audio with up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC streaming, which means the original sound will be preserved without compression.

Also, it is a must to mention that due to bandwidth limits, Bluetooth devices will not support lossless streaming. By introducing the new Lossless Music feature, Spotify is catching up with rivals like Apple Music and Amazon Music, who already rolled out the feature years ago.

Lossless Music comes to Spotify after years of delay: Available in over 50 countries

Spotify confirmed that lossless streaming is rolling out in more than 50 countries throughout October 2025. Users in countries like the US, UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, Sweden and Denmark are already receiving the update for the new feature.

Other regions will get access gradually (timeline unspecified). Users will be notified via the app once the feature is live for their account.

How to enable Lossless Streaming on Spotify

Once available, you can enable lossless audio by going to:

>Settings & Privacy

> Media Quality

> Lossless

Here, you can select “Lossless” for Wi-Fi, mobile data, and downloads.

However, you must manually enable the feature for each device linked to your Spotify account, as the setting does not sync automatically.

Data and device limitations

Lossless audio files are significantly larger, which means higher data consumption. Spotify Premium users will be able to display how much data they use when streaming in this format. While Wi-Fi streaming is supported, Bluetooth-connected devices cannot stream lossless audio due to bandwidth limitations. Instead, users can rely on Spotify Connect to stream via Wi-Fi to compatible devices like Bose, Yamaha, and Bluesound systems.

Spotify is playing catch-up with rivals

The launch of lossless streaming makes Spotify one of the last major platforms to adopt this feature. Apple Music introduced lossless audio in 2021, and Amazon Music launched it as part of a paid HD tier in 2019 before making it free. Spotify now claims that “nearly every track” in its 100-million-song library supports lossless streaming, though some songs may still be unavailable in the format.