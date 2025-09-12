Love online shopping? These credit cards give extra rewards on Amazon, Flipkart and more Credit cards today are not just about convenience—they also help you earn while you spend. With cashback on food delivery, e-commerce, and travel bookings, you can make the most of every transaction.

New Delhi:

Online shopping in India has taken another level and has been booming. By using the right credit card, shoppers could save more than they have ever done. Several rewards like cashback, exclusive offers and reward points. From Amazon and Flipkart to Swiggy and Zomato, several banks provide credit cards that maximise your spending power.

Why choose a cashback or rewards credit card while shopping online?

Shopping is always a great experience, when you can save more than the offered amount, and this could only be possible by using the right credit card. We bring to you a list of credit cards which could offer you great benefits for frequent online shoppers.

Top 6 Credit Cards for online shopping in India

1. HDFC Millennia credit card

5 per cent cashback on Amazon, Myntra, Zomato, Uber, Flipkart, Swiggy, Cult.fit, Tata CLiQ, Sony LIV and BookMyShow.

1 per cent cashback on all other spends.

Annual milestone benefit: Rs 1,000 gift vouchers for spending Rs 1 lakh or more.

2. SBI cashback credit card

5 per cent cashback on all online spends (no merchant restriction).

1 per cent cashback on offline purchases.

A simple, hassle-free card for everyday use.

3. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

7.5 per cent cashback on Myntra (capped at Rs 4,000 per quarter).

5 per cent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip (capped at Rs 4,000 per quarter).

Unlimited 4 per cent cashback on select merchants.

4. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card

5 per cent reward points for Prime members on Amazon purchases.

3 per cent reward points for non-Prime members.

Extra rewards for payments on 100+ Amazon partner merchants.

1 per cent reward points on all other spends.

5. Axis Bank ACE credit card

4 per cent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola.

1.5 per cent cashback on all other spends.

Great for foodies and daily commuters.

6. HSBC Cashback / Live+ credit card

10 per cent accelerated cashback (up to Rs 1,000 per month) on dining, groceries, and food delivery.

1.5 per cent unlimited cashback on other spends.

A solid choice for lifestyle and grocery shopping.

With the right credit card, online shopping in India could become more rewarding than ever- all you need is to make the right use of the card. From cashback on e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart to food delivery savings on Zomato and Swiggy, these cards make sure to maximise the value and help you shop more often.

You may choose the one card that best suits your lifestyle and enjoy both convenience and rewards every time you shop online.