Steve Jobs was rude but his secret formula still runs Apple: Kevin O’Leary Steve Jobs was known for being rude and demanding, but his relentless focus made Apple a global success. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says Jobs’ “signal-to-noise” formula is still the ultimate lesson in productivity.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Apple’s legendary co-founder Steve Jobs in a podcast where he described him as a rude, demanding, but extremely focused entrepreneur who is behind the success of Apple. In the podcast, O’Leary recalls his time when he was working with Apple in the early 1990s, and stated that Jobs would often email him at 2:30 AM and expect an immediate reply.

According to O’Leary, Jobs once even snapped at him, saying, “Shut up and do what I say”, he mentioned that in ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast.

Although Jobs was not at all pleasant to work with, due to his laser-like focus, the company produced results that made Apple one of the most successful companies in history.

The formula that built Apple

O’Leary revealed that Jobs lived by one formula: ‘signal-to-noise ratio.’

Signal meant focusing only on the 3 to 5 most important tasks of the day.

Noise was everything else that distracted from those priorities.

For Jobs, it was always 80 per cent was signal and 20 per cent was noise. This sharp focus, O’Leary said, is what set Jobs apart and built Apple into a global powerhouse.

Who’s the next serious entrepreneur after Steve Jobs?

O’Leary stated in the podcast that he believes that the only entrepreneur who truly matches and even surpasses Jobs’ level of focus and commitment is Elon Musk.

According to him (as he stated in the podcast), Musk has ‘no noise’ in his day. Every waking minute is dedicated to Tesla, Neuralink, SpaceX and his other ventures. Musk’s intense work ethic sometimes he works for up to 18 hours a day. He has been turned into the world’s most influential innovator.

Just like Jobs once revolutionised personal technology, Musk has been reshaping electric vehicles (EV market), space exploration (with SpaceX), Starlink (satellite internet services) and artificial intelligence (Grok AI).

This ability to maintain ‘all signal, no noise’ is what O’Leary says separates geniuses from ordinary managers.

