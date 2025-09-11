Jio international roaming: Full list of supported countries and how to check coverage Jio offers International Roaming in over 50 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, including popular destinations like the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Singapore. Travellers can check the exact supported countries via the Jio website, MyJio app, or specific plan details.

Reliance Jio, one of the most popular telecom service providers, has made it easier for Indian travellers to stay connected abroad by offering International Roaming (IR) services in dozens of countries worldwide. From Australia and Canada to Singapore, Germany, the UAE, and the USA, Jio covers major destinations and continents across the world like North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

However, the exact list of supported countries may differ on the basis of the roaming pack which you have opted for. That’s why it’s important to check the details before you travel.

How to check Jio international roaming coverage

Here we bring to you a list of countries where Jio roaming could work easily, without any need for their local telecom network's link. Here are three reliable methods:

Check the Jio website : Visit the official website of the company, and there, go to the Jio International Roaming section for detailed plans and country coverage.

: Visit the official website of the company, and there, go to the Jio International Roaming section for detailed plans and country coverage. Use the MyJio app : Open the MyJio app to activate, manage and view supported roaming destinations.

: Open the MyJio app to activate, manage and view supported roaming destinations. Review plan details: Every IR pack lists the countries and networks it supports, as there is no single universal list for all packs.

Countries where Jio roaming works

Jio’s International Roaming network covers popular destinations across continents:

Asia: Bahrain, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey, Vietnam. Europe: Germany, Greece, Ireland, Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Spain, Switzerland, Romania, Slovakia, UK. North America: USA, Canada, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico. Oceania: Australia, New Zealand. Others: Some global packs also include countries like South Africa and Sweden.

Why does it matter for travellers? Benefits

With this wide coverage, Indian tourists, students, and business travellers can enjoy seamless mobile connectivity without having to switch SIM cards or buy expensive local connections. By choosing the right Jio IR pack, users can make calls, use data, and stay in touch effortlessly while abroad.