Watch YouTube videos in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and more with multi-language audio tracks

YouTube has finally launched a new multi-language audio dubbing feature for creators across the globe, which ends the need to upload multiple versions of the same video. With this update, Indian creators can now add multiple language audio tracks to a single video, helping them reach wider audiences without juggling different channels.

What is multi-language audio?

The new feature allows creators to upload additional audio tracks in different languages for one video. This is not an AI-based automatic dubbing tool- creators will still need to manually record or arrange dubbing in various languages and then upload these tracks.

The feature has already been used by top global creators like MrBeast, Jamie Oliver, and Mark Rober during its two-year testing phase. YouTube reported that Jamie Oliver tripled his viewership after using this option, proving its massive potential.

Why this matters for Indian creators

India is home to one of YouTube’s largest audiences, with users consuming content in multiple regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam. With multi-language audio, Indian creators can now publish one video and make it accessible to audiences across the country in their native languages.

This means more reach, better watch time, and stronger chances of monetisation. According to YouTube, creators using this feature saw over 25 per cent of watch time coming from non-primary language viewers.

How viewers can use the feature

If a creator has uploaded multiple audio tracks, here’s how Indian users can access them:

Play the video and tap the Settings icon at the bottom of the player.

Select Audio Track from the menu.

Choose your preferred language from the list.

By default, YouTube will try to match the video with your app or browser’s preferred language.

How Creators can add multi-language audio

Creators can add audio tracks in different languages by:

Go to YouTube Studio

Then click on Subtitles Editor

Uploading the additional language audio track.

Saving and publishing the video with multiple audio options.

Creators can also add these tracks to already uploaded videos, making older content relevant again.

More localisation features coming

YouTube also revealed that it is testing multi-language thumbnails, allowing creators to show different thumbnails with localised text depending on the viewer’s language.