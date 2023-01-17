Nokia launches T21 tablet at Rs 17,999 onwards: Availability, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia T21

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced the launch of the new 'Nokia T21' tablet which comes with a 10.3-inch display, in the country.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India: All you need to know

The new tablet will be available in retail stores and leading outlets from January 22 and will cost Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 18,999 for the LTE + Wi-Fi variant, the company said in a statement. Moreover, customers can pre-book the new device on Nokia.com and will get a pre-booking discount of Rs 1,000.

ALSO READ: 5G smartphone market to grow by 70 per cent in India: Report

It comes in a Charcoal Grey colour with a memory configuration of 4/64GB.

ALSO READ: Free Fire redeem codes for 17 Jan, to get free skins and vouchers

The T21 tablet features 8MP rear camera with flash and 8MP front camera.

"Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed to top to bottom for both work and play. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president-- India & MENA, HMD Global.

"This is a tablet that doesn't compromise on durability and has all the promises you'd expect so you can keep your device for longer," Kochhar added.

The new tablet features an 8200mAh battery, retaining 80 per cent capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

Moreover, it comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification.

"Nokia T21 comes with three years of monthly security updates, twice as many as the competition," the company said.

Latest Technology News