Tuesday, January 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gaming
  5. Free Fire redeem codes for 17 Jan, to get free skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes for 17 Jan, to get free skins and vouchers

Each code will contain around 12 to 16 characters. They could be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site. But, before one redeems the code, gamers must note that these codes come with a short validity period with limited time- as the developers impose server limitations on it.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 17, 2023 13:03 IST
Free Fire
Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY Free Fire Max

Free Fire redeem codes are always in much demand as players look forward to getting free offer rewards for more engaging gameplay. Garena has released the codes for today, which are particularly bonuses on special occasions and are usually released through livestreams or via social media handles of the game.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

How will the code look?

Each code will contain around 12 to 16 characters. They could be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site. But, before one redeems the code, gamers must note that these codes come with a short validity period with limited time- as the developers impose server limitations on it.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring 'Block' shortcut: All you need to know

How to redeem the code?

Once the code is successfully redeemed, Garena will send the reward to the users through their in-game mail, within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes for free vouchers and skins:

Below are the codes for players looking for a range of skins and vouchers under the battle royale title. These are the codes for today i.e., 17 January 2023:

Code for skins:

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • FF1164XNJZ2V

Codes for Vouchers:

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • E2F86ZREMK49
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

Kindly note that the expiry dates for these codes are unknown and due to server restrictions, these codes may or may not function for all players across the nation and beyond.

How to use these codes from the Rewards Redemption Site?

Those who are interested in using the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may follow the steps outlined below:

Related Stories
IIT Madras develops online game to create COVID-19 awareness: Know details

IIT Madras develops online game to create COVID-19 awareness: Know details

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

Garena Free Fire Game gets 24 million installs worldwide, but we cannot play it!

Garena Free Fire Game gets 24 million installs worldwide, but we cannot play it!

Netflix interactive daily quiz show to start from April 1: Know More

Netflix interactive daily quiz show to start from April 1: Know More

Pokémon GO announces Spotlight Hour for May 2022 with interesting rewards

Pokémon GO announces Spotlight Hour for May 2022 with interesting rewards

Here are the top 6 racing games you must try this month

Here are the top 6 racing games you must try this month

Xsolla Pay Station enables the mobile game developers to make cross-platform payments easily: How?

Xsolla Pay Station enables the mobile game developers to make cross-platform payments easily: How?

Fortnite Game Update: Players to get wolf-like abilities, more

Fortnite Game Update: Players to get wolf-like abilities, more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to earn cash during the gameplay?

Step 1: Open the official Rewards Redemption Site on your web browser. 

Step 2: Press the button with the required login option for signing in to your Free Fire account. This is an important as well as an essential step which cannot be skipped if you want to redeem the code without signing in to your account.

Once you proceed, you will get 6 options to login:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Apple ID
  • Huawei ID
  • VK

As you are aware that guest accounts can’t be utilized, one must link their account with any of these platforms to proceed with connection and use the Free Fire redeem codes accordingly.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, you may incorporate the required code into the text field. One must be cautious to use these codes without making any errors.

Step 4: After entering the last code, you need to confirm the code. A dialogue box will pop out which will display the status of the redemption.

Step 5: If your redemption code is accepted, you might receive the rewards through the in-game mail. There, you could claim the items and equip them to show off during the gameplay.

Disclaimer: As the Indian government has imposed limitations, Indian players must not play Free Fire on their devices. 

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gaming Section

Top News

Related Gaming News

Latest News