Free Fire redeem codes for 17 Jan, to get free skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes are always in much demand as players look forward to getting free offer rewards for more engaging gameplay. Garena has released the codes for today, which are particularly bonuses on special occasions and are usually released through livestreams or via social media handles of the game.

How will the code look?

Each code will contain around 12 to 16 characters. They could be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site. But, before one redeems the code, gamers must note that these codes come with a short validity period with limited time- as the developers impose server limitations on it.

How to redeem the code?

Once the code is successfully redeemed, Garena will send the reward to the users through their in-game mail, within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes for free vouchers and skins:

Below are the codes for players looking for a range of skins and vouchers under the battle royale title. These are the codes for today i.e., 17 January 2023:

Code for skins:

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF1164XNJZ2V

Codes for Vouchers:

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

2FG94YCW9VMV

Kindly note that the expiry dates for these codes are unknown and due to server restrictions, these codes may or may not function for all players across the nation and beyond.

How to use these codes from the Rewards Redemption Site?

Those who are interested in using the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Open the official Rewards Redemption Site on your web browser.

Step 2: Press the button with the required login option for signing in to your Free Fire account. This is an important as well as an essential step which cannot be skipped if you want to redeem the code without signing in to your account.

Once you proceed, you will get 6 options to login:

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

VK

As you are aware that guest accounts can’t be utilized, one must link their account with any of these platforms to proceed with connection and use the Free Fire redeem codes accordingly.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, you may incorporate the required code into the text field. One must be cautious to use these codes without making any errors.

Step 4: After entering the last code, you need to confirm the code. A dialogue box will pop out which will display the status of the redemption.

Step 5: If your redemption code is accepted, you might receive the rewards through the in-game mail. There, you could claim the items and equip them to show off during the gameplay.

Disclaimer: As the Indian government has imposed limitations, Indian players must not play Free Fire on their devices.

