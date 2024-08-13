Jio takes on BSNL, offers unlimited data with THIS affordable recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio recharge plan

All major telecom operators in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, raised their tariff plans in July of this year. On average, these companies increased the prices of their recharge plans by 15 percent. As a result, many users began to switch to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. Now, in an effort to retain their subscribers, these companies have started offering extra benefits with their recharge plans.

Jio has also rolled out a new Rs 349 recharge plan that offers unlimited data to its subscribers. The plan is the cheapest in the 2GB per day plan category and offers various benefits. Here are all the details you need to know.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan

The plan is priced at Rs 349 and offers 2GB per day 4G data for 28 days. Jio’s subscribers will also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with this recharge plan. In addition to this, subscribers recharging with this plan will get unlimited 5G data in areas where Jio 5G services are available.

Meanwhile, Jio has also introduced a budget-friendly recharge plan to cater to its users. This plan includes a complimentary subscription to various apps and falls under the entertainment category. Users can purchase this plan through Jio's website or the MyJio app.

The validity period for this Rs 175 prepaid recharge plan from Reliance Jio is 28 days. The plan offers a total of 10GB of high-speed data without a daily limit. It's important to note that this new Jio recharge plan exclusively provides data benefits and does not include calling services. Users have the option to supplement their existing recharge plans with this offering.

Furthermore, this plan includes free subscriptions to several OTT apps, such as Sony LIV, Zee5, Jio Cinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, Epic On, and Hoichoi. The subscription is valid for 28 days.

