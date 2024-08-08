Jio kills competition, offers 30 days of free calling with 25GB data with THIS plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio affordable recharge plan

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom company in the country, with over 48 crore users. The company recently made changes to its portfolios, removing many plans and increasing the prices of most plans. However, Jio still offers various attractive offers to its customers in its recharge plans. If you use a Jio SIM on your phone and are looking for an affordable plan to avoid expensive options, the company has introduced a new plan.

In the Jio Freedom plan, you will get services like free calling and data. Here are the details.

Jio Freedom plan

The Jio Freedom plan is priced at Rs 355 and offers a full 30-day validity, which differs from other Jio plans. Jio subscribers can enjoy unlimited free calling for 30 days.

In addition to this, the plan includes a total of 25GB data, and the special thing about this plan is that there is no daily data limit. This means you can use the 25GB data at your convenience, whether it's used over the full 30 days or in a shorter time. Additionally, customers will receive 100 free SMS daily with this plan.

Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new plan priced at Rs 349, as part of its Hero Plans. This plan is suitable for those who want more data benefits within a shorter period. It comes with a validity of 28 days and allows subscribers to make unlimited calls to any network without restrictions throughout the duration.

In terms of data allocation, users get a total of 56GB for the 28-day period, which equals 2GB of daily data usage. Notably, this plan offers access to unlimited 5G data, allowing users to utilise 5G data if it's available in their area.

In addition to these benefits, the recharge plan includes extra perks. Subscribers can enjoy a complimentary subscription to Jio Cinema for OTT streaming, as well as free access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud.

