Jio's cheapest 2GB per day plan offers free calling along with many other benefits

Reliance Jio holds the title of being the largest telecom company in the country with approximately 48 crore people using Jio SIM cards across India. While Jio recently hiked the prices of its recharge plans, there are still numerous plans that provide excellent offers. Today, we'll delve into Jio's most affordable recharge plan, which offers 2GB data per day.

To cater to the diverse needs and budgets of its customers, Jio has categorised its recharge plans into various segments, encompassing both budget-friendly and premium options. Users can select plans based on their specific requirements and financial considerations.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan

Jio has introduced an impactful plan priced at Rs 349 as part of its Hero Plans. This plan is ideal for those seeking greater data benefits within a shorter duration. With a validity period of 28 days, subscribers can make unlimited calls to any network without any restrictions for the entire duration.

Speaking of the data allocation in this plan, users receive a total of 56GB data for the 28-day duration, equating to 2GB of daily data usage. Notably, this plan provides access to an unlimited 5G data feature, enabling users to leverage 5G data if available in their area.

Additionally, beyond the standard benefits, this recharge plan includes supplementary perks. Subscribers can enjoy a complimentary subscription to Jio Cinema for OTT streaming, along with free access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud.

Meanwhile, BSNL has initiated trials for its 5G services in India. The Union Communication Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, recently shared a video on social media demonstrating a video call on a 5G-enabled network. The minister mentioned, "Tried BSNL’s 5G enabled phone call," in the post. He was at the C-Dot campus to test the BSNL 5G network.

In the video, the minister can be seen asking the person on the other end of the call to move outside the room, and upon confirmation that they could see and hear him, an official mentioned, "This is using BSNL 5G, sir."

