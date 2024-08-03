iPhone 14 Plus gets heavy discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 16 series launch

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 Plus discount

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 16 series in September this year. Ahead of its launch, the older models such as the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 series are available at a huge discount in the online marketplace in India. Interestingly, the iPhone 14 Plus is currently more affordable than the iPhone 14 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

iPhone 14 Plus discount on Flipkart

Interested buyers can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for less than Rs 56,000 in India via Flipkart. The iPhone 14 Plus is listed for Rs 79,600 on the official Apple website. Buyers can save Rs 23,101 on the purchase of the smartphone via Flipkart. The base variant of the smartphone is available for Rs 56,499 on the e-commerce platform.

In addition to this, buyers can also claim an additional discount of Rs 1,000 while making the payment through UPI. This offer will reduce the effective price of the iPhone 1 Plus to Rs 55,499.

iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a larger 6.7-inch screen Super Retina XDR OLED display with slim bezels, wide colour gamut, HDR, and 1200 nits brightness. It also includes Dolby Vision and to protect the display from damage, it is equipped with Ceramic Shield glass protection. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset developed on the 5nm process and coupled with a 5-core GPU for graphics and 16-core NPU.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera system at the back. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12-megapixel camera on the front sitting right in the middle of that wide notch.

The iPhone 14 Plus can easily last a full day on a single charge. The company also claims that the iPhone models offer better battery performance compared to the predecessor. The latest iPhones run on the latest iOS 16 software out-of-the-box.

