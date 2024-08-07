BSNL puts pressure on Jio, Airtel; offers 35 days of validity for Rs 107

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS BSNL recharge plan

BSNL has recently gained popularity for offering the most affordable recharge plans in the market. With about 9 crore users across the country, BSNL has become the number one choice for those seeking budget-friendly options. As other major service providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have increased their plan prices, BSNL's cost-effective plans have attracted a growing number of mobile users. The company has introduced a variety of affordable plans to cater to the diverse needs of its users.

BSNL Rs 107 prepaid recharge plan

One notable plan in BSNL's lineup is the Rs 107 plan, which is particularly beneficial for users who don't require a lot of data. This plan offers an extended validity period of 35 days, compared to the 20-28 days typically offered by other providers for similarly priced plans. Instead of unlimited calls, users are provided with 200 calling minutes that can be used across all networks.

BSNL Rs 108 prepaid recharge plan

However, it's important to note that the data allowance in this plan is limited to 3GB for the entire 35-day period, making it less suitable for heavy data users. For customers in need of more data, BSNL also offers a Rs 108 plan with 1GB of data allowance per day, along with free calling to all networks for 28 days.

Meanwhile, BSNL has made a major stride by launching its 4G service, signifying a significant upgrade for the state-owned telecom company. This move is poised to deliver high-speed connectivity nationwide. Additionally, the company has commenced trials for 5G technology to rival private telecom companies. BSNL is also providing 5G-ready SIM cards to its users.

With over 15,000 4G sites now operational, BSNL has achieved a significant milestone. These sites, established under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative, are set to ensure uninterrupted connectivity across India. It's worth noting that BSNL's 4G service is built on homegrown technology, with mobile towers equipped with indigenous technology made in India.