Jio recharge: After free calling, Jio now offers 12 OTT for less than Rs 200

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge

Jio has introduced a new affordable recharge plan priced at Rs 175 for its millions of users. Following the recent increase in mobile tariffs, many users of private telecom companies have switched to BSNL. To address this trend, Jio has rolled out this cost-effective recharge plan to appeal to its users. The plan also includes a complimentary subscription to several apps.

Jio Rs 175 prepaid recharge plan:

This Jio recharge option falls under the entertainment category. Users can avail this plan through Jio's website or the MyJio app. The validity period for this Rs 175 prepaid recharge plan from Reliance Jio is 28 days. As for the benefits, users are provided with a total of 10GB of high-speed data without a daily limit. Importantly, this new Jio recharge plan exclusively offers data benefits and does not include calling services. Users can complement their existing recharge plans with this option.

However, this plan offers free subscriptions to several OTT apps, including Sony LIV, Zee5, Jio Cinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, Epic On, and Hoichoi. The subscription is valid for 28 days.

Jio other entertainment plans:

In addition to this, Jio has launched three new entertainment plans priced at Rs 329, 1029, and 1049. These prepaid plans include various benefits like unlimited voice calling, OTT app subscriptions, and daily data. These Jio recharge plans are also featured in the entertainment section on the company's official website.

Image Source : FILEJio Rs 175 recharge

Meanwhile, the Jio Freedom plan is priced at Rs 355 and offers a full 30-day validity, which sets it apart from other Jio plans. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited free calling for 30 days. In addition to this, the plan includes a total of 25GB data.

The special thing about this plan is that there is no daily data limit. This means you can use the 25GB data at your convenience, whether it's used over the full 30 days or in a shorter time. Additionally, customers will receive 100 free SMS daily with this plan.

ALSO READ: Airtel Xstream Fiber revised plans for August 2024: Check out best plan here