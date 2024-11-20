Jio's 11-month validity plan challenges BSNL's dominance: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers has been coming up with recharge plans which are competitive and cost effective. Recently, the company released a recharge plan worth Rs 1,899 which is valid for 336 days of validity (almost 11 months). This plan reportedly created noise due to its cost-effectiveness in the industry.

This plan includes unlimited calling across all networks and 100 free SMS per day. Users could enjoy the benefit of long-term usage without the need for frequent recharges. However, the plan comes with 24GB of data, which may seem limited for heavy data users. Here is a comprehensive analysis of the plan and how is it different from BSNL, which is known for its budget-friendly recharge plans.

Jio's response to BSNL's growing base

After Jio's price hikes, many users turned to BSNL for affordable plans, but BSNL’s network quality has been a concern. This has allowed Jio to introduce this long-validity plan, which offers great convenience with minimal recharge. While the plan does not offer 5G data, it caters to users looking for low-cost, long-term solutions.

Additional benefits: OTT

This plan further comes bundled with free access to JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud, making it a good option for OTT enthusiasts.

Though it may not be suitable for those who need more data or 5G services, this plan stands out for its affordability and long validity- making it a great choice for many Jio users.

Why Jio's new plan could threaten BSNL's market share

With this new plan, Jio is positioning itself as a strong competitor to BSNL’s low-cost offerings. The extended validity and added benefits are likely to lure users who previously preferred BSNL for its budget-friendly plans.

