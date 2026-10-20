Tiger Shroff firing case: Four arrested, including two women, for supplying weapons to syndicate

New Delhi:

Four people, including two women, have been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. A female juvenile has also been apprehended in the case, police sources said on Tuesday.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23). All the accused were handed over to the Mumbai Police.

Accused supplied weapons to syndicate

According to police sources, the accused are from Sonipat and Delhi. The two men allegedly procured weapons and handed them over to the women, who then travelled to Mumbai to deliver the weapons to members of their syndicate.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the accused were arrested by the New Delhi Range (NDR) unit and produced before a court through a kalandra under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officials from the Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, subsequently moved an application before the court seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest of the accused. The court allowed the application, following which the Mumbai Police formally arrested them.

The Mumbai Police team later sought three days' transit remand of the accused, which was granted by the court. The accused have been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Chain of events

Kunal, recently out of jail on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit by one of his friends from Harsana village, and he began talking with him on an encrypted app.

On Anil Pandit's directions, Kunal collected one pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar.

About two months before, Kunal met Radha, told her about his activities, developed a relationship with her, and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.

On 15 October, Kunal took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was in Radha's bag. Kunal stayed in touch on an encrypted app during the journey, passing on Anil Pandit's instructions.

On 17 October, the women got down at Dadar and checked into a hotel. A minor boy collected the bag at about 11 am from Radha near the hotel.

On 18 October, about 7 pm: Firing at Tiger Shroff's car. Anil Pandit tells Kunal the shooters are stuck in Mumbai and asks him to arrange their escape.

On 18 October: Radha and Babita leave Mumbai for Delhi by the Dadar to Haridwar Express.

On 20 October: Radha and Babita apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station; Kunal and Sumit apprehended in Sonipat.

Three accused held from Rajasthan's Kota

Earlier on Monday, three persons involved in the firing incident were apprehended from Rajasthan's Kota. Of the three, one is 18 years old, and the other two were identified as 22-year-olds. Two are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar.

They were held at the Kota railway station following a joint operation by the Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car.

The DCP said the motorcycle used by them was found in Mumbai's Andheri area, adding that no weapon was recovered from the three suspects. "We are bringing them to Mumbai from Rajasthan," he said.

Two gunmen shot at Tiger in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claiming responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post. The actor escaped unhurt in the shooting, though his driver and another person sustained injuries.

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