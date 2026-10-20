Apple updates App Store guidelines to crack down on AI-generated nonconsensual nude images

Apple App Store rules got stricter amid the growing risk of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that are being used to generate nonconsensual intimate images of people. The tech giant has been working on introducing additional moderation requirements for applications which are developed to create such objectionable content by using AI-generated content features that could create explicit images.

So what's different?

The Verge reported that Apple is not just banning explicit nudity apps, but they are further expanding requirements to cover any app that could be used to whip up AI-generated nude images of real people. Developers are further facing tougher moderation demands: you need content filters, robust reporting tools, and strict defences against unauthorised uploads.

If something slips through the cracks, you have got to remove it promptly. Apple will not hesitate to pull your app if you break these rules, and they will even stop you from submitting new ones.

Apple updates App Store rules for AI-nudify apps

Apple is also warning developers about sneaky tactics like bait-and-switch submissions, where folks try to mask what their app really does to sidestep the review process. If you mislead them, you are out. No second chances.

Apple wants developers to take more responsibility

With this move, it is clear that Apple wants developers to take more responsibility. If your app can be abused to make or share harmful AI images, it is on you to keep things in check.

Remove deepfake nude apps

Apple has done a lot already to secure users; they removed dozens of deepfake nude apps after a study flagged them in both the App Store and Google Play. Now they're pushing to close loopholes, so these apps cannot reappear.

AI tools keep getting more sophisticated

As AI tools keep getting more sophisticated, platforms like Apple's App Store have to work harder to control abuse. The new guidelines show Apple is done relying on just the review process. They're calling on developers to be proactive and accountable. If you’re not, you’re out—simple as that.

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