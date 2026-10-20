'Maa Bharti ke dushmano ko pehchanna hoga': PM Modi's message at Delhi Dussehra celebrations

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are participating in Vijayadashami celebrations at separate venues in Delhi on Tuesday, October 20, as the country celebrates Dussehra, the festival symbolising the victory of good over evil. President Murmu attended the celebrations in Dwarka, while PM Modi attended the Dussehra event at Utsav Ground in IP Extension, East Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the gathering at Utsav Ground in IP Extension, called for national unity, urging citizens, political parties and institutions to stand together in the national interest. He said people must recognise and stand against those who seek to harm the country, divide society or spread hatred towards Indian culture. Invoking Maa Bharati, Modi urged citizens to identify the nation's enemies and defeat them, describing Vijayadashami as an occasion to reaffirm this resolve.

President Murmu attends Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Vijayadashami celebrations organised by the Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society in Dwarka, where the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony was held. The event featured three towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran, which were set ablaze as part of the festivities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the celebrations in Dwarka.

The Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society's 15th edition of the celebrations ran from October 11 to October 20. A major attraction this year was a 221-foot-tall effigy of Ravana, announced by the organisers ahead of the festival.

PM Modi attends Dussehra event at Utsav Ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Dussehra celebrations organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha at Utsav Ground in IP Extension, East Delhi. The programme includes the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony and the burning of additional effigies, including one themed around counterfeit medicines.

Authorities made extensive security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. Around 2,500 personnel from the Delhi Police and central armed forces were deployed at and around the venue, with a multi-layered security cordon and traffic restrictions planned to manage the expected crowds.

PM Modi says 'Maa Bharati ke dushmano ko pehchanna hoga' at Delhi Dussehra celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Dussehra celebrations in Delhi, called for unity among citizens, political parties and national institutions in the interest of the country. He said people must stand together against those who seek to harm the nation's honour, divide society or harbour hatred towards Indian culture. Modi urged citizens to identify the enemies of Maa Bharati and defeat them, saying Vijayadashami was an occasion to reaffirm this resolve.

PM Modi says Ram Rajya remains a benchmark for good governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ideals of Ram Rajya continue to serve as a benchmark for good governance, describing it as a system where there is no discrimination, everyone receives justice, equal opportunities are available and the focus of governance remains public welfare. He said citizens must be treated with respect and service to the poor and underprivileged must remain a priority. Invoking Lord Ram's journey to Lanka, Modi said even the biggest challenges could be overcome through determination, collective strength and public participation.

President and PM extend Vijayadashami greetings

Earlier, President Murmu extended greetings to Indians in the country and abroad, describing Vijayadashami as a festival that symbolises Lord Ram's victory over Ravana and the triumph of dharma and justice over adharma and injustice. She urged citizens to uphold the ideals of morality and duty and contribute towards building an inclusive society.

PM Modi also extended Vijayadashami greetings, expressing hope that the festival would strengthen people's resolve and bring happiness, prosperity and success. In his message at the Dussehra celebrations, he invoked Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki and Bajrangbali, and said Ramlila performances across the country continue to keep Lord Ram's ideals alive. He described Vijayadashami as a reminder of the end of tyranny and terror and the triumph of eternal truth over falsehood.

The celebrations across Delhi mark the festival's enduring cultural and religious significance, bringing together devotees to witness Ramlila performances and the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigies.

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