5 Hidden dangers of using ultra-fast charging on your smartphone

Ultra-fast chargers are gaining popularity for their ability to charge smartphones faster than usual. But they do come with some significant drawbacks which people do not care to talk about. Here’s why you should be extra cautious while using these chargers regularly.

1. Heat Buildup

One of the primary issues with ultra-fast charging is excessive heat generation in your smartphone.

Fast charging pumps a lot of power into the battery, and that in a very short span of time, which leads the device to overheating- which could be risky at times.

This heat can cause thermal stress on your smartphone, it could damage the internal components, reduce battery life, and in extreme cases, may cause the device to overheat during use and at times explode, which is life-threatening.

2. Battery degradation

Charging your phone rapidly is helpful to those who are majorly on the move, but it degrades the battery life too.

If your smartphone has a lithium-ion battery, then it will degrade faster when subjected to high temperatures and fast charging cycles.

Frequent use of ultra-fast chargers could lead to a reduction of the battery life, meaning your smartphone could hold a charge as long as it did when new.

3. Compatibility issues

Not all smartphones are designed to handle ultra-fast charging, and that is the truth. So, in case you are using a charger which is too powerful for your smartphone to handle, then it could have caused compatibility issues, leading to inconsistent charging speeds, overheating or even not charging at all.

You need to make a habit of checking the manufacturer’s guidelines to ensure that the charger is supportive of certain devices or not.

4. Power surge risk

Ultra-fast chargers have a risk of sudden power surges which could damage sensitive components in your smartphone- including the charging port or the battery itself.

While many chargers come with built-in safety features, power surges could still happen, specifically if the charging environment is unstable.

5. Reduced battery lifespan

Ultra-fast charging may not just degrade your battery’s capacity but it will shorten up the lifespan of it altogether.

Consistent exposure to rapid charging could shorten the overall lifespan of the battery.

Modern smartphones are designed to handle fast charging better than older models.

