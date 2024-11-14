Follow us on Image Source : FILE 5 Key things to know before porting your number from Jio to Airtel

Switching your mobile network provider can help you find better plans, network quality or additional benefits that suit the needs of the user. If you are considering porting your number from Jio to Airtel, then here are some important aspects which you need before transiting a smooth and worthwhile experience.

1. Check Airtel’s network coverage in your area

Network Coverage is important when you are planning to port your number. Although Airtel generally has strong network coverage across the country, it is essential to confirm that your area has reliable signal strength.

Poor network coverage could affect the call quality and data speeds of your service provider, especially if you are in any remote areas. Reach out to local Airtel stores or use the Airtel app's network coverage feature to check.

2. Compare plans and benefits

Plans and offers and the second most important aspect to consider. Airtel offers a range of prepaid and postpaid plans, which are often with competitive prices and added benefits such as free OTT subscriptions, unlimited calling, and bundled data.

Compare Airtel’s plans with your current Jio plan to ensure that you are getting a better deal with the choice of network you are opting for.

3. Understand the porting process and time frame

Porting duration: Porting from Jio to Airtel is generally a straightforward process, but one can take up to 7 working days to complete the process.

During the time band, you will experience temporary disruption. Make sure you apply at a convenient time, and keep your number active on Jio until the switch is completed.

4. Ensure eligibility for porting

Basic requirements: To be eligible for number porting, your Jio number should be active for at least 90 days. Ensure there are no outstanding dues or issues with your current operator. Also, keep your ID proof ready, as you’ll need it to complete the porting request.

5. Keep in mind porting charges and SIM activation

Porting Charges: Porting typically costs around Rs. 19, although Airtel may offer this service for free as part of a promotional deal. After submitting your port request, you’ll receive a new Airtel SIM card, which may take a few hours to activate fully after the porting is successful.

